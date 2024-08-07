Neighbors allowed back home after deadly shootout in Fort Worth

The Tarrant County deputy shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon was released from the hospital hours later. Deputy Todd Tipson was shot three times, including a bullet that grazed the back of his neck.

“He is resting right now,” Sheriff Bill Wayborn said. “He is a tough guy.”

At about noon Wednesday, deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a home near 28th Street and Beach Street in Fort Worth. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is accused of several crimes against children, including holding a person under 17 years of age against their will. On Wednesday, Tipton was met with gunfire when he arrived at the man's home to serve felony warrants related to charges.

A man believed to have shot a deputy sent to arrest him on child sex charges Wednesday has died in a standoff. Despite being shot three times, the deputy escaped serious injury and has been released from the hospital to recover at home, the sheriff says.

Vickie Lorona said she lives feet away from where the deadly shootout occurred.

“You didn’t know if them gunshots were going to come through our house,” Lorona said. “They told us to get to the front of the house, but then right after that, they just evacuated us.”

Roads around the area were shut down for hours after the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

NBC 5 News Vicki Lorona said property was damaged by a deadly shootout with police, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Laura Christensen lives about a block away from the scene. She had to wait at a local gas station for hours.

“I come to the corner store all the time, and I talk to the guy,” Christensen said. “He let me put my (groceries and) meat in the fridge. Sweet guy. And I'm like, I'm going to hang out here for a couple hours if that's OK.”

At about 2 p.m., Christensen said she heard a round of gunfire that left her stunned.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” Christensen said.

“As I was sitting here, I heard about 10 to 15 gunshots,” Edward Trevizo said. “I just hope no one was injured.”

Trevizo was headed to a business off of 28th Street and also waited to gain access for hours.

Neighbors said they have never experienced this level of violence so close to home.

“I didn't think of that kind of noise would be around here like that. That was just as bad as some, like, a war,” Lelbardo Munoz said. Munoz lives less than five minutes from the scene. “It’s pretty bad, like if some people were going at it, you can tell.”

NBC 5 News Laura Christensen describes the gunfire she heard during a standoff Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

It was just before 3:30 p.m. that authorities began scaling back their perimeter, allowing folks to head home. However, according to neighbors, some of their property was damaged during the deadly shootout.

“I know on one car the windshield has a bullet hole and the driver’s window is blown out,” Lorona said.

SWAT, Fort Worth police, and deputies from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office cleared the scene just after 5 p.m.