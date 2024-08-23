Neighbors lament loss of iconic Highland Park mansion

Members of the nonprofit Preservation Park Cities organization say the tearing down of an Italian Renaissance mansion marks a significant loss for the architectural history of North Texas.

Large construction equipment was on the site at 4101 Beverly Drive on Friday continuing to tear down the mansion, which began on Thursday.

According to PPC, the mansion was built in 1912 and represents the most prominent example of Gilded Age architecture in Dallas.

Craig Melde is a preservation architect, and longtime resident of Highland Park and is part of Preservation Park Cities.

"It's a huge loss to the community," Melde said. "It's sad because of its historic significance."

According to the Alexander Architectural Archives at the University of Texas Libraries, the mansion was designed by the Hubbell and Greene architectural firm for A.T. and Rose Youree Lloyd.

Melde says most neighbors knew it as the Cox mansion, which prominent Dallas businessman Edwin L. Cox owned until his death in 2020.

Dallas billionaire Andy Beal purchased the mansion for a reported $41 million in 2021 with stated plans to renovate it.

Requests for comment from Beal's office were not immediately returned.

"We were encouraged when we heard there was going to be a renovation," Melde said.

There is no historic preservation ordinances in the Park Cities, meaning private property owners can preserve a historic structure, or tear it down and start over.

By contrast, the city of Dallas does have a Landmark Commission that has helped in the designation of historic districts, including Swiss Avenue, Munger Place and Winnetka Heights, allowing a path for preservation.

Real estate agent Douglas Newby told our content partners at The Dallas Morning News in 2021, the Beverly and Preston location serves as "the epicenter of Highland Park."

Melde says he is all for homeowners making their own decisions on their property, but hopes the loss of the mansion will perhaps serve as momentum to protect structures of architectural importance that are seen as assets for the entire community.

"It was kind of all our landmark in a way, even though we weren’t in the building, we passed by it, it was a significant place," Melde said.