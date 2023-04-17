‘Potentially Volatile Substance' Found During Search Prompts Evacuation

Several people were forced from their homes in a Burleson neighborhood Monday after a potentially volatile substance was found during a police investigation.

Burleson Police said they joined the FBI in serving a federal search warrant at a home on the 700 block of Pecan Street Monday and that during that search they found "a potentially volatile substance."

"Out of an abundance of caution, they are evacuating the surrounding area while they safely dispose of it," Burleson Police said of the substance.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed to NBC 5 that the streets had been reopened and residents were being allowed back into their homes. Chris Smith lives near the home that was searched and was asked to evacuate on Monday.

"The first officer I talked to said there was an issue behind the house. He said there was a pyrotechnic or something behind the house," Smith recalled. "I come back out to the second officer, I was like…'So, really? Just pyrotechnics? All this for pyrotechnics? Fireworks? I don’t understand.' He said, 'No, there’s actually an explosive device. I’m going to be honest. There’s an explosive device.' I was like, 'oh Jesus.'"

Police did not say what the substance was or reveal any further information about the search warrant. The FBI told NBC 5 they had nothing to add to the police department's statement at this time.

After the unspecified substance was found, police said they arrested 21-year-old Noah Calderon and said he's expected to face charges of possession of prohibited weapons, possession of components of explosives, and deadly conduct.

Grady Wilson lives in a home behind Pecan Street. He said he has never met Calderon before and he did not seem familiar.

"They [police] didn’t give a lot of information, so it was just sit still and kind of wonder. Kind of brought more attention with looking out the window and what was going on," Wilson said. "You can see a few cops walking down the street through the backyard and stuff like that and the whole street was all shut down and that was about out."

Calderon is expected to be arraigned Monday night. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney. NBC 5 stopped by the home that was searched to see if anyone else lived there. There was no answer.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.