Neighbors Demand Faster Closure of West Dallas Shingle Factory

Neighbors of the West Dallas GAF shingle factory delivered letters to the Dallas Mayor and Council Members demanding immediate closure of the plant.

GAF announced plans to wind down operations at the plant on Singleton Boulevard over the next 7 years. Plant critics say that’s too long.

The neighbors and plan opponents held a demonstration outside Dallas City Hall.

“Anyone who accommodates this is essentially saying my neighborhood should continue to be a sacrifice zone,” said Jaynie Cisneros, the leader of a group called Singleton United. “We’re going to fight for environmental justice. We're going to continue to fight for clean air and we're going to fight for the people we love.”

Also attending the city hall protest was West Dallas activist Luis Sepulveda. He led the fight to close a lead smelter in West Dallas years ago.

Sepulveda said his late father worked at the GAF plant.

“I was 17 protesting this company GAF. My mother was concerned because we were always getting sick. Daddy worked for GAF for 23 years. Daddy died of cancer,” Sepulveda said.

GAF has operated a roofing material factory at the Singleton Boulevard location for nearly 70 years.

In October the company released results of a stack test that it conducted showing sulfur dioxide emissions far lower than years ago.

“I think the tests are a very clear example of honoring our word, living up to our commitments and taking actions that result in real positive change for the community,” GAF Spokesman Andy Hilton said.

The company also launched a re-zoning process to remove industrial use of the property after it leaves.

“We're kind of taking a step beyond just leaving. We're making sure what we leave behind is something the neighborhood wants to see,” said GAF zoning consultant Lee Kleinman, a former Dallas City Council Member.

Company critics at the demonstration attacked the company’s test.

“Without a doubt I can tell you this is the most corrupt, most inept stack test that we’ve ever seen. It’s meant to avoid the real problem. Even after this test they’ll still be the largest sulfur dioxide polluter in Dallas County,” said Jim Schermbeck with activist group Downwinders At Risk.

Demonstrators also attacked the protest absence of neighborhood Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez who has supported them in the past.

“We have to go through the processes that have been built by city ordinances and state law,” Narvaez said.

He said Dallas ethics rules restrict his role until the rezoning case reaches the Dallas City Council.

The company has set up months of community meetings for input on that process.

Neighborhood critics said they will keep speaking against the plant.

GAF declined comment on the new demonstration.