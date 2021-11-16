DallasNews.com

Neighbors Annoyed by Birthday Bash at FW Zoo Featuring Eddie Vedder & The Chainsmokers

A zoo spokeswoman said animals were monitored for adverse reactions during a soundcheck Friday afternoon, and during and after the party.

By Sarah Bahani - The Dallas Morning News

Fort Worth Zoo
NBC 5 News

A private 40th birthday bash at the Fort Worth Zoo on Friday night featured big performances by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and The Chainsmokers.

But the party drew the ire of some neighbors, who complained of loud noise and said they worried for the animals’ safety.

“Those poor animals. If it was that loud for us nearly 2 miles away, I can’t imagine how awful it was for them,” one woman said on Facebook. “You’d expect the best zoo in the nation to treat their animals better.”

