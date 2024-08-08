‘Neighborhood Superhero:' Crossing guards on the highs and lows of back-to-school duties

There’s only one job that could bring folks like Pam Miller out of retirement.

“I love the kids and I think it's important for us to keep them as safe as possible,” said Miller, a Rowlett ISD crossing guard.

From Rowlett to Mesquite, districts and cities have been training new and returning school crossing guards in the days and weeks leading up to the 2024-2025 school year.

Retirees like Kenneth Gregory of Mesquite say the best thing about returning year after year is watching children grow up.

“Kids are the funnest thing,” he said. “People drive by and wave at you, it’s like no other job I’ve ever had.”

Mesquite ISD, like most North Texas school districts, is in constant need of people willing to work the unique two-hour shifts in weather conditions that range from blistering heat to frigid cold.

“Our crossing guards are really neighborhood superheroes,” said Cheryl Courson of Mesquite ISD. “They keep our students safe.”

While incredibly rewarding, it can be a risky job with many close calls.

“I’ve almost been hit four times,” said John Tywater, another Mesquite ISD crossing guard. “My ex-boss here, he got his foot runover and he was dressed in orange. These people need to realize when those flashing lights are going, that’s not just for decoration.”

Police in Rowlett issued 62 school zone citations in the last half of the school year alone.

Officers are out in force, especially during the first week of classes, and are especially grateful for the community’s crossing guards.

“It's zero tolerance. School safety is number one. The last thing we want to do is see anybody get hurt in our school zones.” said Rowlett PD Lt. Vedran Nosic. “We have issued numerous citations for those who choose to violate the law. We don't want to issue tickets; all we're asking is for compliance for safe school.”

Miller says she has nearly clipped her body as she’s standing in the crosswalk with a child.

“You almost want to throw yourself out there in front of the cars for the children, you know, just to keep them safe,” she said.

As a new school year begins, the folks who protect other people’s children have a plea.

“Please, please, please, please pay attention to us,” said Mesquite ISD parent and crossing guard Charity Abouzar. “We’re there for a reason. We’re there to protect children.”