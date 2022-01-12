Neighbor Shoots Man Attempting to Rob Arlington Home: Police

A man was shot while attempting to rob several houses in Arlington on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Queensborough Drive to investigate a reported shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, witnesses told them an unknown man had broken into one of the homes in the neighborhood and was attempting to leave with several items from inside.

A neighbor, who was armed, went to go check on the house at the request of the homeowner and confronted the suspect, police said.

According to police, during that confrontation, the neighbor fired multiple shots at the burglary suspect, striking him.

Police said the suspect was transported to the hospital where he went into surgery. His condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported during this incident.

According to police, officers found evidence that suggests that the suspect broke into the home prior to the shooting.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed, police said.