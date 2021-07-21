Neighbor Recounts Efforts to Help Family in House Next to Explosion

Residents are navigating what's next after a home explosion in Plano on Monday injured several people, flattened a house and damaged several other homes around it.

On Wednesday afternoon Plano officials announced they believe the blast in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive may have been intentional and that the investigation continues.

As neighbors try to piece together what happened, Tyler Craven reflected on what he experienced Monday.

“It definitely shook the neighborhood, completely unexpected," said Craven, who lives across the street and several doors down from the explosion. His home also sustained damage and he's in the process of working with insurance.

Craven recalled walking inside his home and facing the windows when he saw his curtains blow back and glass shatter.

"And the sound wave essentially hit. So my first thought was a bomb, and so I ran out as well as a ton of other neighbors, and the first thing we noticed was obviously the house, and it was, I mean snowing, insulation," Craven said.

Neighbors ran to the house that had exploded, but it didn't seem like anyone was there so they went to the house next-door and saw someone walk out. Jenn and Philip Jagielski had been inside their home with their three young children at the time of the blast and were all injured.

"The mother had come out and she was bleeding pretty bad, and she told us that the husband and child were in the back bedroom and so I went back in there and the father told me to take his son, and even though the father was in far worse condition, he made sure his son was OK and taken care of and so we got the child out," Craven said.

Craven, a former Marine, said his training kicked into gear as he tried to help.

The explosion caused the house to partially collapse, including the bedroom the family had been in.

"I had to step over a lot of stuff but luckily everything was on the ground and so it's just kind of traversing trying to find my way into the room and then get the door open, that was kind of lodged" Craven said.

Craven said it was a community effort with many residents trying to provide aid to the injured family, and opened their homes to shelter the family while first responders were on the way.

Police and fire personnel brought out the father shortly after his son was rescued. The boy had had surgery hours before the blast.

“I think what just struck me was the amount of people that were out and ready to help and it was not one person, it was not two people, there were many people that came, extremely quickly to render any aid they could can help in any capacity and that struck me," Craven said.

He said he was also moved by the Jagielski parents and their efforts to protect their children.

“What they did was incredible, to see the sacrifice and the heroism with them of, you know, shielding their son and making sure he got out first," he said.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family to help them out.