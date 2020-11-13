Need to Shop? Head to the Grand Prairie Police Department

Police headquarters may not be the place any of us would think of for holiday shopping but that's what you'll find Friday at the Grand Prairie Police Department.

The pop-up shop in the front lobby is open to the public and employees.

There's a lot of police swag, of course, and outfits gently used but ready to wear.

Here's the real reason to buy: Proceeds benefit police department charities such as the Success Closet where young adults and victims of domestic violence can get clothes to look sharp for an interview and Santa Cop, a program that helps Grand Prairie families in need during the holidays.

Santa Cop is also selling $10 raffle tickets for a 50' smart tv and a gas grill. The drawing will go up around 4 p.m. The pop-up shop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today inside the Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Lane in Grand Prairie.