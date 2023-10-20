Arlington

Need a laptop? Arlington public libraries have Chromebooks available for check-out

The laptops are available at all seven public libraries in Arlington

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Chromebooks are now available for checkout at all Arlington public libraries.

There are over 200 Chromebooks available across the libraries.

You can take home a device for 30 days with an adult library card in good standing.

Arlington Public Libraries
The Chromebooks were introduced in 2021 at the East Library and Recreation Center in an effort to close the digital divide in the community, officials said.

You can find more information here. Visit arlingtonlibrary.org to find a library closest to you.

