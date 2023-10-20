Need a laptop? Arlington public libraries have Chromebooks available for check-out

Chromebooks are now available for checkout at all Arlington public libraries.

There are over 200 Chromebooks available across the libraries.

You can take home a device for 30 days with an adult library card in good standing.

Arlington Public Libraries

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Chromebooks were introduced in 2021 at the East Library and Recreation Center in an effort to close the digital divide in the community, officials said.

You can find more information here. Visit arlingtonlibrary.org to find a library closest to you.