Nearly two dozen Fort Worth residents displaced by apartment fire

Nearly two dozen residents are displaced after a fire broke out in Fort Worth Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m. last night, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail.

According to the department, multiple calls were made to 911 that there was a fire in the building and when crews arrived they saw heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Crews pulled the hose lines to extinguish the fires and searched the apartments for anyone trapped inside. During their search, they located a tiny kitten that was unharmed and reunited the kitten with its owner.

FWFD says the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

In total, 11 adults and five children were displaced. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.