Nearly One Dozen House Fires Reported Overnight as Temperatures Plummet

Wednesday night into Thursday proved to be a long, busy and cold night for firefighters in North Texas, as at least eleven house fires were reported in six different cities.

Temperatures plunged into the twenties overnight, with wind chills in the teens, in most of the region.

Four of the house fires were reported in Dallas:

7200 block of Charles Court

3900 block of Rochelle Drive

500 block of East Jefferson Boulevard

100 block of North Marsalis Avenue

Two of the house fires were reported in Fort Worth:

5900 block of Wonder Drive

3300 block of Roberts Cutoff Road

And one fire was reported in each of the following cities.

Hurst - 900 block of Madrid Street

North Richland Hills - 5500 block of Greenview Street

Coppell - 200 block of Richmond Court

Balch Springs - 2000 block of Peachtree Road

Among the more damaging fires was at a one-story home on Wonder Drive in Southwest Fort Worth. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames tearing through the roof.

No injuries were reported at any of the fires.