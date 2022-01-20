Nearly One Dozen House Fires Reported Overnight as Temperatures Plummet

Wednesday night into Thursday proved to be a long, busy and cold night for firefighters in North Texas, as at least eleven house fires were reported in six different cities.
Temperatures plunged into the twenties overnight, with wind chills in the teens, in most of the region.
Four of the house fires were reported in Dallas:
- 7200 block of Charles Court
- 3900 block of Rochelle Drive
- 500 block of East Jefferson Boulevard
- 100 block of North Marsalis Avenue
Two of the house fires were reported in Fort Worth:
- 5900 block of Wonder Drive
- 3300 block of Roberts Cutoff Road
And one fire was reported in each of the following cities.
- Hurst - 900 block of Madrid Street
- North Richland Hills - 5500 block of Greenview Street
- Coppell - 200 block of Richmond Court
- Balch Springs - 2000 block of Peachtree Road
Among the more damaging fires was at a one-story home on Wonder Drive in Southwest Fort Worth. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames tearing through the roof.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
No injuries were reported at any of the fires.