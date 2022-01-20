house fire

Nearly One Dozen House Fires Reported Overnight as Temperatures Plummet

It was a long, cold, and busy night for firefighters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Wednesday night into Thursday proved to be a long, busy and cold night for firefighters in North Texas, as at least eleven house fires were reported in six different cities.

Temperatures plunged into the twenties overnight, with wind chills in the teens, in most of the region.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Four of the house fires were reported in Dallas:

  • 7200 block of Charles Court
  • 3900 block of Rochelle Drive
  • 500 block of East Jefferson Boulevard
  • 100 block of North Marsalis Avenue

Two of the house fires were reported in Fort Worth:

  • 5900 block of Wonder Drive
  • 3300 block of Roberts Cutoff Road

And one fire was reported in each of the following cities.

  • Hurst - 900 block of Madrid Street
  • North Richland Hills - 5500 block of Greenview Street
  • Coppell - 200 block of Richmond Court
  • Balch Springs - 2000 block of Peachtree Road

Among the more damaging fires was at a one-story home on Wonder Drive in Southwest Fort Worth. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames tearing through the roof.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas isd 10 hours ago

Students, Colleagues Mourn Teacher Credited with Catapulting STEM Program

Omicron Variant 10 hours ago

Omicron Impact on North Texas

No injuries were reported at any of the fires.

This article tagged under:

house fireDallasFort WorthfireNorth Richland Hills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us