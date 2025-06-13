Nearly 800-acre master planned community in McKinney moving ahead

A nearly 800-acre master planned community on the northwest side of McKinney is moving forward.

Thousands of new homes, apartments, and commercial spaces are making their way into the city. Infrastructure improvements are already happening as the city finalizes development plans.

Earlier this month, McKinney’s city council voted to rezone the 786-acre property on the city’s far northwest side, east of Prosper.

It will be called Huntington Park.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to have the support of the city to launch into developing what we think is going to be a major contribution to a great city,” said Lucy Billingsley.

Dallas-based developer Lucy Billingsley with Billingsley Co. plans to develop the nearly 800 acres of now undeveloped land, 375 acres of which she says will be for single-family homes, 92 acres for apartments, 175 acres for commercial development, and the rest of the property for open spaces, floodplains, and new roads.

“It's also going to have amazing infrastructure and connectivity and access,” said Billingsley. “So it's a residential area before the 380 bypass was coming through, now it's both going to be commercial office and residential.”

Artist renderings of the new development are still in the works, but Billingsley says pictures of some of their existing properties in North Texas give us an idea of what to expect once Huntington Park is fully developed.

“We are the epicenter of the growth in the state of Texas and McKinney. It was not a tiny little suburb someplace. McKinney was a real great town already,” said Billingsley.

“A development like this, billions of dollars in value, so that’s sales tax dollars that get generated in the retail commercial sector, office buildings, residential, of course, all the parkland dedication, that comes with this kind of development,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

Mayor Fuller called the new development a big win for the city.

Billingsley said the property would generate $2 billion in value. Taxes for the city of McKinney would be $9 million yearly, with the full tax value projected to be around $41 million a year.

Right now, it’s infrastructure before development, before the next big phase of the project begins.