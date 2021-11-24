Nearly 750 Shelter Pets Get a Taste of Thanksgiving

The animals at the Fort Worth Animal Shelter will gobble up a special Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Animal Shelter, more than 50 volunteers will share their time on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, and Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 750 meals for all the pets in the shelter.

The activity is becoming a tradition at the shelter so all the pets have a little something extra during this holiday weekend, shelter officials said.

"This week every shelter pet will receive a little bit of holiday cheer and happiness in their bowl, but it's really the extra kindness that means the most to the pets," said Dr. Tim Morton, City of Fort Worth Code Compliance assistant director with oversight of the Fort Worth Animal Shelter. "Each of these pets is looking for their forever home, and our staff and volunteers ensure they receive all the attention and love they deserve while in our care."

Meal prepping by the volunteers starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the meal will be served at noon Thursday. This year's holiday menu includes sweet potatoes, chicken, green beans and pumpkin.

The shelter said the food was made available by donations from Fort Worth residents responding to the shelter's Amazon wish list.

Since the summer, the shelter has been operating near, or at capacity. The shelter is currently caring for more than 750 pets, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter said.

According to shelter officials, the shelter remains in need of people who want to adopt. There's also a huge request for those who can serve as a foster or volunteer their time.

Fostering is an way to help the shelter relieve some of the pressure when the shelter is operating at capacity and gives potential adopters more information about the pet, ultimately leading to a perfect match, the shelter said.