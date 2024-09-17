Nearly 4 dozen cattle killed when trailer overturns in Arlington

An estimated 45 cattle were killed Monday when a livestock trailer overturned in North Arlington, police say.

Arlington police told NBC 5 Tuesday that police were called at about 9:25 p.m. after a cattle trailer overturned on the Baird Farm bridge over Interstate 30.

Investigators said the truck driver exited Baird Farm Road from westbound I-30, and as he came to the intersection, he misjudged how much space he had to turn. Police said the driver made a sudden turn, which caused the cab and trailer to roll over.

Police said the driver was hauling about 80 head of cattle, and it's estimated that 40 to 45 of the animals were killed in the crash. Police said one of the cows escaped and was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The truck driver was not injured, and police did not announce any other injuries from the secondary crash involving the cow.

Arlington police said the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office assisted with unloading and reloading the animals that survived the crash. Hazmat crews were brought in to help clean the intersection.

The intersection was closed Monday night while the dead animals were removed. It reopened sometime Tuesday morning.