Nearly 2 Dozen North Texans Charged So Far in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot

Thursday marks one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a session of Congress working to affirm the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Since that time, the Department of Justice has worked to investigate the attack and identify those who took part. The DOJ says more than 725 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states. More than 225 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

The DOJ said approximately 140 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police Officers and 60 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department.

To date, 165 people have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, including 145 for misdemeanors and another 20 for felonies. Six of those who pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded to charges related to assaults on law enforcement and face between eight and 20 years in prison.

So far, more than 20 people from North Texas have been identified and charged by federal investigators as participants. Below is a listing of those individuals who have been charged with a crime in connection with the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. The information on charges and the cases against the individuals comes from the Department of Justice.

Thomas Ballard, Fort Worth

The DOJ said Ballard can be seen in several videos, including public videos and police bodycam videos, confronting officers with the U.S. Capitol Police and/or Metropolitan Police Department. In one video he can be seen assaulting an officer with a police baton while in another he was seen picking up a table and throwing it at police officers.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint Statement of Facts



Ballard currently faces eight charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in capitol building; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.



Ballard was arrested on Aug. 10, 2021. A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2022.

Kevin Sam Blakely, McKinney

The DOJ said Blakely entered the Capitol and went to the Rotunda and that "while inside the Capitol Building the defendant recorded a video in which he said 'America's taking their shit back.'" In his plea deal, Blakely told federal investigators that when Capitol Police told them to leave the building he wanted to make a statement and recorded videos "of rioters and police resistance." He was eventually pepper-sprayed and forced out of the building.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

NBC 5 Report: McKinney Man Linked to Capitol Riot Using GPS Data, Court Document Says



Blakely faced four charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; parading demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.



Blakely was arrested on March 23, 2021, and entered into a plea agreement on count 4 on Oct. 21, 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. Blakely is free on personal recognizance.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Larry Rendell Brock Jr, Grapevine

The DOJ said Brock, a retired Air Force officer, was identified by his ex-wife of 18 years as being photographed inside the Capitol wearing a military-style helmet, khaki pants, grey and black fatigues over a military vest and a patch from his military service. Photos also showed Brock holding flex-cuffs in his right hand.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

NBC 5 Report: FBI Arrests Grapevine Man Photographed in Tactical Gear on US Senate Floor

NBC 5 Report: Grapevine Man Accused of Storming U.S. Capitol Appears in Court

NBC 5 Report: Grapevine Man Accused of Storming Capitol Freed; Prosecutor Says He Aimed ‘To Take Hostages'



Brock currently faces a number of charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining on the floor of congress; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings and aiding and abetting.



Brock was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021, and has been released. He was arraigned on Feb. 25, 2021, where he pleaded not guilty on all counts. He was charged via superseding indictment on June 23, 2021, and he again pleaded not guilty to all counts on June 24, 2021. A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022.

U.S. Department of Justice

Daniel Ray Caldwell, The Colony

The DOJ said Caldwell was captured on video assaulting federal agents and engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building. In a video shared on Twitter, the DOJ said Caldwell can be seen spraying a mist at police who were attempting to stop protesters from getting up the Capitol steps.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint

NBC 5 Report: North Texan Accused of Assaulting Officer During U.S. Capitol Riot Arrested

NBC 5 Report: North Texas Man Accused of Assaulting, Spraying Chemicals on Officers During U.S. Capitol Riot



Caldwell faces a number of charges including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings



Caldwell was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021 and has pleaded not guilty. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022.

U.S. Department of Justice

Luke Coffee, Dallas

The DOJ said Coffee was photographed multiple times using a crutch to assault police officers from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Coffee was identified as the person in the photos by people he knows including a college classmate who happens to be a Special Agent with the FBI, the DOJ said. During an interview with the FBI, the DOJ said Coffee admitted being present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Coffee informed the interviewing agent that he had been wearing a brown hat and held up a crutch over his head while at the Capitol. Coffee stated he did not engage in any type of physical confrontations with the police while at the Capitol Building.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint

NBC 5 Report: Dallas Actor Accused of Assaulting Officers With Crutch in U.S. Capitol Riot



Coffee currently faces charges including assault of federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon; interference with law enforcement officer during civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; unlawful entry on restricted grounds; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.



Coffee was arrested on Feb. 25, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to all counts. He is on "high-intensity supervision." A status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.

Nolan Cooke, Savoy

The DOJ said Cooke posted several videos on social media of himself inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He also posted a video showing he'd been pepper-sprayed and his eyes were visibly red. He also posted a video from CNN with the comment "I made the news." The DOJ said Cooke was wearing a Go Pro-style camera and uploaded several videos that were apparently taken from that camera to TikTok. One of the videos, the DOJ said, shows a crowd pushing their way past police officers.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint



Cooke currently faces charges including acts during civil disorder; entering/remaining on restricted buildings or grounds & disorderly/disruptive conduct in or near restricted buildings or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds.



Cooke was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 24, 2022.

Department of Justice

Thomas Paul Conover, Keller

The DOJ said Conover was drinking beer inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to the DOJ, Conover bragged on Facebook posts about going inside the Capitol during the riot. Investigators presented several photos of him with a beer in his hand in the Department of Justice's complaint. In his post, Conover wrote he hoped no one did any damage to the building, but that he was proud to be there. “I DON’T ALWAYS STORM THE CAPITOL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. BUT WHEN I DO, I PREFER COORS LIGHT,” he wrote on Facebook, according to the DOJ.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint

NBC 5 Report: Keller Man Who Drank Beer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested, FBI Says



Conover currently faces charges entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.



Conover was arrested. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, 2022.

Matthew DaSilva, Lavon

The DOJ said DaSilva was in the front line of rioters grabbing, pushing, and pulling on the shields held by the U.S. Capitol Police. Investigators also obtained body camera video showing DaSilva pushing on the shields held by officers.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint



DaSilva currently faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.



DaSilva was arrested on June 13, 2021. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, 2022.

FBI

Nicholas DeCarlo, Burleson

The DOJ said DeCarlo purported to be an employee of "MT Media News," which stands for Murder the Media News. In a separate photo posted on social media, and entered as evidence in the criminal complaint, DeCarlo was seen in another photo standing with Ochs in front of a door inside the Capitol where the words “Murder the Media" had been apparently scratched into the wood. DeCarlo is seen in the photograph wearing an "MT Media" T-shirt and hat, the FBI said. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, DeCarlo admitted he went inside the Capitol but claimed he was a journalist. The FBI said he was not listed as a credentialed reporter with either the U.S. House or U.S. Senate press galleries.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint

NBC 5 Report: Burleson Man Who Wore ‘Murder the Media' Shirt During Capitol Riot Arrested, FBI Says



DeCarlo currently faces charges of conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding; destruction of government property; theft of government property; restricted building or grounds; aiding and abetting.



DeCarlo was arrested on Aug. 13, 2021. He has a status conference scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

Metropolitan D.C. Police

Robert Wayne Dennis, Garland

The DOJ said Dennis assaulted one Metropolitan D.C. police officer near the stairs to the upper west terrace after grabbing another officer’s baton and then used that baton to knock an officer to the ground in a “violent struggle.”



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

NBC 5 Report: Garland Man Charged With Assaulting Officer With Baton During Jan. 6 US Capitol Riot



Dennis currently faces charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings.



Dennis was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022.

U.S. Department of Justice

Daniel Goodwyn, Corinth



The DOJ said Goodwyn is a reputed member of the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group that prosecutors have said was involved in the insurrection. Photos of Goodwyn and his alleged social media posts were included in the criminal complaint as evidence in the case. The FBI said it received a tip about Goodwyn’s involvement from one of his associates and confirmed his identity by comparing images of the rioters to his driver's license photo. Goodwyn also posted a message on his Instagram account saying, “I didn’t break or take anything but I went inside for a couple minutes,” the complaint said.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

NBC 5 Report: FBI Arrests Denton County ‘Proud Boy' in U.S. Capitol Riot



Goodwyn was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.



Goodwyn was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, and he later pleaded not guilty to all counts. A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

FBI

Jason Lee Hyland, Frisco

The DOJ said Hyland was seen on surveillance video entering the U.S. Capitol building holding up a cell phone, and the photos were included in the federal complaint.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

NBC 5 Report: ‘This Will Be Historic': North Texas Realtor Facing Charges in U.S. Capitol Riot



Hyland was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.



Hyland was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 17, 2022.



FBI

David Lee Judd, Carrollton

The DOJ said Judd threw a firecracker at police officers as a mob pushed its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to an FBI agent assigned to the case, Judd was wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap backward and was captured on numerous videos pushing his way into a tunnel at the Capitol's Lower West Terrace doors. Judd was heard yelling "shield wall" as he encouraged others to entire the building, the FBI said. He lit a firecracker and threw it at a line of officers guarding the doors.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint

NBC 5 Report: FBI's Dallas Office Makes 20th Arrest of Alleged Capitol Rioter



Judd was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers of employees; civil disorder.



Judd was arrested on March 26, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to all counts. Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 26, 2022.

DOJ

Garrett Miller, Richardson

The DOJ said Miller's social media posts included a photo of him inside the rotunda wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. In a post on Jan. 3, 2021, that he was bringing "a grappling hook and rope and a level 3 vest. Helmets mouth guard and bump cap.” The documents also state Miller said the last time he went to Washington D.C. for a rally in support of President Donald Trump he had "a lot of guns." In the Facebook comments under a selfie of Miller inside the Capitol, one person said, "bro you got in?! Nice!" to which Miller replied, "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," the court document stated.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

NBC 5 Report: Richardson Man Arrested in U.S. Capitol Riot Ordered Held Without Bond



Miller was charged with civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; interstate threats to injure or kidnap; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.



Miller was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, and was ordered detained. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is expected to have a status conference on Jan. 14, 2022.

Daniel D. Phipps, Garland

The DOJ said Phipps posted a photo on social media of himself standing inside the Capitol. He wrote in the post that he helped take the Hill and that he was there to prevent antifa from damaging anything. Phipps was identified by someone he knew, the DOJ said.



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint/Statement of Facts

Dallas Morning News Report: Garland Man Who Posted Photo of Himself Inside Capitol Building is Arrested



Phipps has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and physical contact; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on grounds or in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.



Phipps was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.

Reuters/FBI

Guy Wesley Reffitt, Wylie

Photos from the FBI's arrest warrant show Reffitt, a husband, and father of three, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to a criminal complaint, Reffitt is a member of a militia extremist group and told his family he went to the Capitol to “protect the country.” The FBI complaint included seven still photographs taken from Reuters video and broadcast on FOX News that investigators said showed Reffitt outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 flushing his eyes with water while wearing a tactical vest and a black helmet. On Jan. 11, Reffitt told family members he had to “erase everything” because the FBI was “watching him.” He told his son if he “crossed the line” and reported him to the police, he would have to “do what he had to do.” Reffitt also threatened to “put a bullet” through his daughter’s cell phone if she recorded him. His wife quoted him as saying, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors. Traitors get shot.”



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint

NBC 5 Report: ‘Traitors Get Shot,' Wylie Man Who Was at Capitol Riot Threatened to Kill His Family: FBI

NBC 5 Report: Wylie Family Says Threats About Capitol Riot Taken Out of Context by FBI

NBC 5 Report: Judge Refuses to Free North Texas Capitol Riot Suspect Linked to Militia



Reffitt was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of justice - hindering communication through physical force or threat of physical force.



Reffitt was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, and he pleaded guilty on all counts. At last check, Reffitt remained in custody. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 28, 2022.

FBI/DOJ

Jenna Ryan, Frisco

In a DOJ criminal complaint, the FBI said Ryan posted an image of herself to her Twitter account, which appears to show her in front of a broken window at the U.S. Capitol building, with the caption "Window at The capital. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next ..." The FBI said open-source searches also uncovered videos posted to Facebook that were taken by Ryan as she entered the Capitol building via the Rotunda entrance. The FBI said those videos were later deleted. At the beginning of the live video, the investigators said Ryan is heard saying, "We are going to f---ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go," as she approaches the top of the stairs in front of the doors to the Capitol. Investigators said Ryan then turned on her rear-facing camera, exposing her face, and said, "y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor." Surveillance video recorded from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 appears to show Ryan, wearing a Trump stocking cap, entering the building through the Rotunda with a crowd of others. The FBI said in one of the images they can see Ryan holding up her phone inside the building. In the hours after the breach, the FBI said Ryan then got back on Twitter and posted: "We just stormed the Capital. It was one of the best days of my life."



DOJ Links: Profile | Complaint | Plea Agreement

NBC 5 Report: DFW Woman Who Joined Capitol Mob, Shared Video on Social Media Arrested, Faces Criminal Charges: FBI

NBC 5 Report: Frisco Real Estate Broker Jenna Ryan Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

NBC 5 Report: Frisco Real Estate Broker Jenna Ryan Sentenced in Capitol Riot Case



Ryan faced charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.



Ryan was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, and pleaded guilty Aug. 19, 2021, to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, a $500 restitution, and a $1,000 fine.

Troy Anthony Smocks, Dallas

In a DOJ complaint, federal investigators said Smocks made disturbing posts on the social media site Parler under the name ColonelTPerez saying armed supporters were coming to Washington in numbers no army or police force could match. Smocks posted again calling on followers to “prepare their weapons” and hunt down those who he calls “traitors" including Democrats. The DOJ said Smocks wrote "Today, the cowards ran as we took the Capital. They have it back now, only because we left. It wasn't the building that we wanted... it was them!"



DOJ Links: Profile | Affidavit

NBC 5 Report: Affidavit: Dallas Man Threatened Armed Return to Washington Following Jan. 6 Riot



Smocks was charged with threats in interstate commerce.



Smocks was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021. He first pleaded not guilty but later entered a guilty plea to count 1. He was sentenced on Oct. 21, 2021, to 14 months of incarceration and three years of supervised release.