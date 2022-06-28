NBC DFW News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Today, we launched NBC Dallas-Fort Worth News on Roku's Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around North Texas.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC 5 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How To Watch NBC Dallas-Fort Worth News:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points: Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button

OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 135 and select Live TV



On The Roku Channel, you'll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Hartford (CT) and South Florida in the channel guide.