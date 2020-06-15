book of the week

NBC 5’s Book of the Week: I Need A Hug

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 team up for Reading with You, an initiative to encourage young readers over the summer

By Laura Harris

Scholastic

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative Fund as we continue to read and be successful.

This week's featured book is I Need A Hug by Aaron Blabey.

Book summary from the publisher Scholastic:

In I Need a Hug, a tiny porcupine just wants a cuddle. All of the other animals turn him away because of his prickly spikes. But finally, the porcupine meets an animal who's happy to hug -- a snake! Rich with author-illustrator Aaron Blabey's signature rhyming text and unforgettably splendid illustrations, I Need a Hug is a sweet story about friendship and learning not to judge a book by its cover.

This book is considered great for Kindergarten through 1st grade.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.

