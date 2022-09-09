NBC 5, Telemundo 39 Sponsoring Habitat for Humanity Home Benefiting Fort Worth Family

On Friday morning, volunteers for Trinity Habitat for Humanity will begin work on a brand new home for a very deserving Fort Worth family.

The event is made possible through sponsorships by Telemundo 39, NBC 5, and Cars for Homes as part of Telemundo 39's 20th-anniversary celebration.

This will be a life-changing moment for the Gonzalez family who has been approved to purchase the home as part of Habitat for Humanity’s program to assist families in purchasing affordable, beautiful homes.

The Gonzalez family has been through many challenges over the past year.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Arnulfo Gonzalez, his wife Crystal, their two kids, and two dogs have been living in an overcrowded duplex.

Arnulfo is an army veteran who served in Afghanistan and now works for the City of Fort Worth. Crystal just overcame a battle with COVID-19 in 2021 that put her in the hospital for five months. Doctors did not think she would make it.

All the while, the couple, along with the two children and two dogs, have been living in a crowded apartment after years of moving as a military family.

Trinity Habitat for Humanity

When Crystal got sick, their Habitat dream home application was put on hold, but she was able to pull through.

"Just having them put it on hold for us for so long while was in the hospital and then just pushing forward after that," Crystal said. "You know, it was the Lord there for us, too. He was there for me through everything, and He's still there now, and I'm just grateful to all of Habitat.”

After everything, the family told NBC 5 News that owning this new home will be so much more meaningful.

"I just feel real happy. We worked hard, had a lot of stress, a lot of frustration, and heartache with my wife being in the hospital for so long with COVID,” said Arnulfo. “I'm really happy."

Cars for Homes, the other main sponsor of the house, is a branch of Habitat for Humanity. When you donate a car to Cars for Homes, all proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity and no other charity.

“The pandemic has been very hard on everybody," said Marcia Rundle, director of Cars for Homes. “But I think it was hardest on the people who could least afford to take all the precautions, people who work on the frontlines, who had to go to work every day. They're the ones who really suffered the most. And they are the families that we usually build with.”

Part of the process for the Gonzalez family to own their home includes free ownership education classes, counseling services, and 200 hours of "sweat equity," where the family themselves get to take part in the construction of their own home.

Gonzalez Family

Crews are wasting no time in getting this house built. The goal is to present the home to the family on Veterans Day this November 11.

This will also be the first veteran family for which Trinity Habitat will build a home.

Volunteers and donations are needed to keep this mission and many others going. Click here for more information on how to get involved with Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

People can also donate their used vehicles to Cars for Homes to help support the cause.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will be following along from start to finish.

Friday will be just day one of the build, with work set to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 employees will be a part of multiple build days to help the home come to life.