NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and NBCUniversal Foundation Announce $225,000 in ‘Project Innovation' Grants for Local Non-Profits

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the NBCUniversal Foundation Thursday announced that six local non-profit organizations will receive a total of $225,000 in grants as part of the inaugural Project Innovation grant challenge.

The winning organizations were selected by the stations for their outstanding programs that leverage technology to solve everyday problems in the areas of civic engagement, skills for the digital economy and Science Technology Engineering & Math (STEM)/Science Technology Engineering Art & Math (STEAM) youth programming.

“We are proud to see so many organizations striving for innovation and making a difference in the Dallas-Fort Worth community through existing and expanding programs,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager. “Each year we see increased dedication to being on the cutting-edge of technology within businesses and these local non-profits in our region.”

Project Innovation is presented by the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. NBC and Telemundo owned stations located in 11 markets, including Dallas/Fort Worth, launched the new grant challenge in January 2018 to identify local organizations that embrace technology and innovation to develop real-life solutions for their communities.

The stations located in each of the participating regions created community panels to review the grant applications and select final grant recipients. This year, more than $2.4 million will be awarded to not-for-profit organizations all across the country that are doing their part to transform their communities by providing solutions to real-life problems through tech-based approaches.

“We are impressed with the variety of solutions many organizations are fostering for STEM learning and application; and are honored to participate in an effort to help contribute to these initiatives,” said John Trevino, Telemundo 39 President and General Manager.

Local Project Innovation 2018 grant recipients include:

Junior Players Guild – $59,080

Juniors Players Guild is a STEAM Youth Program that provides unique free arts education to North Texas at-risk youth since 1955. The non-profit’s recent introduction of technology into many of its programs promotes a deeper connection with participants and improves the learning experience. Through hands-on instruction, youth learn the basics of mixed media and graphic design along with an introduction to software applications best suited to various mediums.

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas – $50,000

Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) is one of 112 councils chartered by Girls Scouts of the USA and serves 25,000 girls annually. GSNETX inspires girls everywhere to stand up and make a difference. By nurturing innovation and developing leadership skills, they prepare girls to overcome challenges and advocate for their ideas now and later. With an emphasis on self-discovery, character building and community impact, Girl Scouts helps girls become a powerful force for good in the world. Considering the statistics that girls are not prepared for STEM, while is the fastest growing sector of the U.S. economy, encouraging self-discovery is an important factor in as more girls prepare to enter the future job market.

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – $50,000

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity prepares low-moderate income individuals to be successful homeowners through their Homeownership Center and has expanded recently to reach more people through its new HUD-Certified Counseling Agency designation, pre-purchase education and case management through Habitat’s Homebuyer’s Club (HHC). Through a combination of increased staff, technology, outreach efforts, and more this program will be more accessible to complete classes and enhance the counseling process through mobile solutions.

Meals on Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County – $33,920

Meals on Wheels provides one million meals annually, delivers 3,700 meals to 2,700 clients daily (Monday through Friday), and is supported by 6,000 unduplicated volunteers. In an effort to streamline their processes, Meals on Wheels is transitioning much of their logistics management to a computer software application platform designed for mobile phone/device use allowing for more accurate reporting in client conditions and changes in real time, timely delivery, and quicker volunteer communication.

The Artist Outreach, Inc. – $20,000

The Artist Outreach (TAO) demonstrates the power of creative thinking and application by encouraging self-expression, self-discovery, and new approaches to innovation through three programming tracks – The STREAMliners, Inspired Living, and Healing in Motion; giving the students (and adults) they serve through schools and advocacy centers the ability to compete in the global workforce now and into future careers.

Solar Car Challenge Foundation – $12,000

The Solar Car Challenge Education Program provides a year-round Science, Engineering, and Alternative Energy learning opportunity for high school students, translating learning from the classroom directly into a project that both energizes and stimulates their young minds. It offers college-level engineering opportunities in a turn-key project. The Solar Car Challenge is recognized by Technology & Learning Magazine as one of the top technology projects in the country.

Winners were selected in the following three categories: Igniting Civic Engagement, Skills for the Digital Economy, STEM/STEAM Youth Programming. To see the list of all Project Innovation 2018 winners, visit nbcuniversal.com.

