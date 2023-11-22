NBC 5 archives take you back to President Kennedy's assassination in Dallas 60 years ago

President John F. Kennedy's assassination was one of the darkest days in the history of Dallas. Back in 1963, NBC 5's call letters were WBAP we were covering JFK's visit to Texas and when the president was shot, we broke into programming and stayed on the air for three days.

On the 60th anniversary of the assassination that changed Dallas and the nation, NBC 5 dug into our rich archives to bring you video from WBAP's coverage of the president's trip to both Fort Worth and Dallas as well as the days after the shots rang out in Dealey Plaza. One of our reporters and his photographer were at Dallas Police Headquarters when Jack Ruby fatally shot Lee Harvey Oswald.

NORTH TEXAS TRIP BEGINS IN FORT WORTH

President Kennedy's trip to North Texas started with a stop in Fort Worth where the president was scheduled to speak at a breakfast at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Late in the evening on Nov. 21, 1963, Air Force One landed at Carswell Air Force Base, currently known as the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Air Force Two carrying then Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson arrived in Fort Worth a short time later.

November 21, 1963: President John F. Kennedy arrives on Air Force One at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth.

The president and first lady stayed the night at Hotel Texas, they were greeted by well-wishers along the route and outside the hotel despite the late hour. Hotel Texas, at 815 Main Street, has held many names since that fateful day.

November 21, 1963: President John F. Kennedy arrives at Hotel Texas in downtown Fort Worth just before midnight, hundreds wait outside to see the president and first lady.

On the morning of Nov. 22, 1963, Kennedy spoke to a packed crowd in the Hotel Texas parking lot and outlined his administration's top three priorities: Build a military structure to defend U.S. interests around the world; provide leadership in 'the new environment,' outer space; and continue to improve the country's economy.

November 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy speaks to crowd in the parking lot outside the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth prior to his speech at the chamber of commerce.

Kennedy then spoke to the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, a largely conservative group of Republicans in the Crystal Ballroom of Hotel Texas.

November 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy attend a breakfast hosted by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce at the Hotel Texas. This would be Kennedy’s last speech before his assassination later that day in Dallas.

About two hours later Kennedy's motorcade took the president and first lady back to Carswell Air Force Base where Air Force One and Two left for Dallas Love Field, the flight takes only about 13 minutes.

KENNEDYS ARRIVE AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD

November 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline ride in a motorcade through the streets of Fort Worth to Carswell Air Force Base then board Air Force One to take a short flight to Dallas Love Field.

Moments before Air Force One landed, the plane carrying Vice President Johnson and his wife touched down at Love Field allowing the couple time to get into position to welcome the president and first lady to Dallas.

Thousands of supporters, and a few protesters, lined a gate around Love Field where many were hoping to cheer, support and otherwise gaze upon the glamorous couple. Kennedy and the First Lady moved along a fence, shaking hands with dozens of well-wishers, before finally getting into the presidential limousine to get the motorcade through Dallas underway.

November 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline arrive at Dallas Love Field before beginning the motorcade through the streets of Dallas.

The top was down on the presidential limousine because the weather was clear in Dallas. President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy sat in the backseat of the limo. Texas Governor John Connally and Texas First Lady Nellie Connally rode in the row before them.

MOTORCADE BEGINS TRIP THROUGH DALLAS

November 22, 1963: Thousands turned out at Dallas Love Field and lined the streets of Dallas to greet President John F. Kennedy he was shot in Dealey Plaza.

The motorcade left Love Field for a just less than 10-mile trip through Downtown Dallas en route to the Trade Mart where the president was scheduled to deliver a major speech at about 1 p.m.

The motorcade left Love Field on Lemmon Avenue toward Cedar Springs Road. From there, it would follow Cedar Springs to Harwood Street into downtown. The motorcade would turn down Main Street then turned right into Houston Street then left onto Elm Street entering Dealey Plaza past the Texas School Book Depository.

SHOTS RING OUT IN DEALEY PLAZA

Witnesses recalled hearing the first shot as the president waved his right hand at the onlookers. Findings from the Warren Commission indicate there were three shots fired, two of which were responsible for the injuries to JFK and Connally. The third shot is believed to have missed.

November 22, 1963: Assassination witness Charles Brehm tells reporters what he saw as he and his 5-year-old son watched the motorcade go by in Dealey Plaza.

The Zapruder film captures the shooting, the president hidden from view by the Stemmons Freeway sign and when he's seen again his mouth is open in agony as he turns to his wife.

November 22, 1963: Jean Hill and Mary Moorman talk about what they saw and the Polaroid photo Moorman took that captured the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In a video seen around the world, Secret Service Agent Clint Hill runs up to the limo and climbs on to the back toward the First Lady who is reaching for help as the limo speeds away. Hill shields the president and first lady as the limo and police speed toward the triple underpass and Stemmons Freeway to get to Parkland Hospital.

November 22, 1963: The limousine carrying a mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy speeds to Parkland Hospital’s emergency room. Flowers held by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy still lay in the backseat.

PRESIDENT'S MOTORCADE SPEEDS TO PARKLAND HOSPITAL

Parkland Hospital, about four miles away, had already received a call to standby for the motorcade's arrival.

Dr. Malcolm Perry talks about receiving the emergency page that President John F. Kennedy had been shot and was on the way to Parkland Hospital’s emergency room.

Upon arrival at Parkland Hospital, President Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally, who was also hit, were immediately admitted and treatment began.

November 27, 1963: Texas Governor John Connally is interviewed by NBC’s Martin Agronsky in his hospital bed at Parkland Hospital. Connally was seriously wounded during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

PRESIDENT KENNEDY IS PRONOUNCED DEAD

Doctors and surgeons worked frantically to save the president's life, but the wounds were too severe. President John F. Kennedy's prognosis was, as stated in the Warren Commission Report, "hopeless."

Moments after Father Oscar L. Huber of Dallas' Holy Trinity Church administered the Last Rites of the Church, the president was declared dead by Dr. William Kemp Clark.

Relaying a report by phone from NBC News’ Bob MacNeil, Frank McGee reports that the last rites of the Roman Catholic Church were administered by Father Hubert.

According to the Warren Report, because it was impossible to determine exactly when life left the president, the time was fixed at 1 p.m. as an approximation.

Malcolm MacGregor "Mac" Kilduff Jr. informs the press and the world that President John F. Kennedy died at approximately 1 p.m. in Dallas.

Immediately after President John F. Kennedy was declared dead at Parkland Hospital, Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson became the nation's 36th president. With the uncertainty of what had transpired still in the air, the new president was whisked away, under a heavy security detail, to Love Field and ushered aboard Air Force One.

SCHOOL BOOK DEPOSITORY SEARCHED, POLICE OFFICER KILLED

Back at Dealey Plaza the Texas School Book Depository was sealed off and the search was on to find the president's killer. Lee Harvey Oswald had already left the building and took a bus, then a taxi to his rooming house on North Beckley Avenue.

A short time later a witness reported seeing Oswald shoot and kill Dallas Police Officer J D. Tippit near the intersection of 10th Street and Patton Avenue and flee.

Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit was shot and killed near Tenth and Patton by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Oswald is seen walking toward the Texas Theatre on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Warren Reynolds, the owner of a car dealership near where Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit was shot, describes seeing the gunman and following him briefly.

Witnesses see Oswald enter the theater without paying for a ticket and police surround the theater where Oswald is hiding.

POLICE ARREST LEE HARVEY OSWALD

Police enter the theater, and as they attempt to arrest Oswald he resists and punches and attempts to shoot a patrolman.

Oswald is taken into custody. Oswald arrived at police headquarters at about 2 p.m.

November 22, 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at Texas Theatre for the murder of Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit. Oswald would later be charged with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but he denied involvement in either of the killings. Two days later he was shot and killed by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby on live television.

While police are in pursuit of Oswald, Johnson and his wife Lady Bird Johnson arrive at Air Force One where Johnson calls Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy to express his condolences and ask about taking the oath of office as the President of the United States.

November 24, 2013: A memorial forms at Dealey Plaza as mourners leave flowers near the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot.

A casket was obtained and Kennedy's body was removed from Parkland, despite protests from local officials who said the body could not be removed from the city until an autopsy was performed. At about 2:15 p.m., Kennedy's casket had been loaded onto Air Force One "with some difficulty because of the narrow airplane door, onto the rear of the Presidential plane where seats had been removed to make room."

November 22, 1963: President John F. Kennedy’s body, in a casket, is driven to Dallas Love Field and loaded onto Air Force One.

Police found the weapon used to kill the president on the 6th floor of the Texas School Book Depository.

November 22, 1963: A floor-by-floor search of the Teas School Book Depository is conducted by Dallas police. Lt. Carl Day of the Dallas Police ID Bureau is seem carrying the rifle away from the building.

LBJ SWORN IN AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD, OSWALD CHARGED

Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th president of the United States aboard Air Force One at Dallas Love Field following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. (AP)

A short time later, without the pomp and ceremony traditionally associated with inaugurations, Johnson took the Oath of Office of the President of the United States inside a cramped cabin/conference room on Air Force One as it sat parked at Love Field. Flanked by both his wife, Ladybird Johnson, and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Johnson was administered the oath of office by the Honorable Sarah T. Hughes, U.S. District Judge of the Northern District of Texas.

Judge Sarah T. Hughes talks about administering the oath of office to President Lyndon B. Johnson on Air Force One shortly after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22.

A short time later Air Force One carrying the 36th President of the United States and the body of President Kennedy leaves Love Field for Washington, D.C. and arrived at Andrews Air Force Base at 5:58 p.m. EST.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Dallas police charged Oswald with "murder in malice" for the killing of Officer Tippit and a few hours later, at 11:26 p.m., Oswald was charged with the murder of President Kennedy.

LEE HARVEY OSWALD IS SHOT AND KILLED

Two days later, on live television, Oswald is shot and killed in the basement of Dallas Police Headquarters by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

November 24, 1963: NBC corresponded Tom Pettit reports live as Jack Ruby shoots Lee Harvey Oswald in the basement of Dallas Police headquarters.

Officers pounced on Ruby as Oswald collapsed to the ground. Oswald was loaded on a stretcher and rushed to Parkland Hospital where he later died.

November 24, 1963: Dr. Tom Shires the Chief of Surgery at Parkland Hospital announces the death of Lee Harvey Oswald. He was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m. local time.

The next day, Nov. 25, 1963, President Kennedy's funeral was held at St. Matthew's Cathedral, and he was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

On Nov. 25, 1963, Americans tuned in to see the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. He had been assassinated three days earlier in Dallas.

On March 14, 1964, Jack Ruby was convicted of murder with malice and sentenced to death. Ruby died of lung cancer in January 1967 while awaiting a date for an appeal.

1964: NBC 5 News year in review focuses on Jack Ruby’s trial in Dallas, including a daring jail break by seven men during the trial in March.

On Sept. 24, 1964, the Warren Commission's 888-page report was presented to President Johnson. Three days later it was released to the public.

In short, the findings of the Warren Commission were, "that Oswald acted alone" and that the commission "found no evidence that Jack Ruby acted with any other person in the killing of Lee Harvey Oswald."

Essentially, the commission found no evidence to support a conspiracy to kill the president or his accused killer -- but that didn't silence conspiracy theorists in the years and decades following the assassination in Dealey Plaza.

December 1964: Year in Review coverage of the release of the Warren Commission Report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

Despite their findings, the Warren Report was criticized for its conclusions, for conducting sealed hearings, for suspected omissions from the report and for unpublished documents related to the investigation that were ordered sealed for 75 years.

In July 2017, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) began to release documents related to the assassination that had previously been withheld.

On Dec. 2022, under orders from President Biden, NARA released more than 13,000 additional documents.