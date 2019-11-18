NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Take Home 35 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 35 Lone Star Emmy® Awards, including the 'Overall Excellence' award for NBC 5 along with 'News Excellence' for Telemundo 39 during the 17th annual awards gala held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager accepted the 'Overall Excellence' award for NBC 5 and recognized the successful effort of both stations. "Our teams work very hard to tell the stories of North Texans and provide the information they need to make their daily lives more livable – in both English and Spanish,' said Ehlmann. "It’s rewarding for the teams when industry peers recognize our work with honors like the Lone Star Emmys.'

Telemundo 39 received 23 Emmy® awards across various categories including their third consecutive win in the 'News Excellence' category, plus top newscast awards for 'Morning/Daytime, Evening and Weekend.'

"We are particularly proud of being honored for 'News Excellence' once again this year and earning a record setting number of awards for Telemundo 39 overall," said Freddy Oldenburg, Telemundo 39 Vice President of News.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were also awarded a Lone Star Emmy® in the 'Community Service' category in recognition of their collaborative work on Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando A Nuestras Escuelas, an annual school supply drive focused on raising awareness about classroom needs and what communities can do to help local students and teachers have the necessary resources for a successful school year.

In three categories: education, technology and talent-anchor-news, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 dominated the competition by winning the Emmy for both English and Spanish-language.

"I'm proud of the consistent, high-level effort our teams put forth every day to keep our viewers informed," said John Stone, NBC 5 Vice President of News. "We never rest on our laurels, but earning a total of 13 Lone Star Emmys is a wonderful sign of success for our staff."

Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth:

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth (joint)

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Supporting Our Schools

Nada J. Ruddock, Vice President Community Affairs

Krishma Trejo, Marketing Coordinator

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

NBC5: Texas Connects Us

Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT - WITHIN 24 HOURS

We're Glad You're Home

Noelle Walker, Reporter

Ryan Oliveira, Photojournalist

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Keller Kindness

Kristin Dickerson, Reporter

Noah Bullard, Photojournalist

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Carter In The Classroom

Wayne Carter, Reporter

HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS SERIES

Courageous Kids

Mike Heimbuch, Photojournalist

Kristin Dickerson, Reporter

MILITARY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES

Basic Training For Civilian Life

Noelle Walker, Reporter

Ryan Oliveira, Photojournalist

TEXAS HERITAGE - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Rockwall's Rock Wall

Kristopher Gutierrez, Reporter

Peter Hull, Photojournalist

TECHNOLOGY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Dallas To Fort Worth In Six Minutes

Nefty Gonzalez, Photographer/Editor

Brian Curtis, Reporter

DOCUMENTARY - TOPICAL

Behind The Cameras: The Fall Of Dallas County Schools

Jack Douglas, Investigative Producer

Jose Sanchez, Investigative Photojournalist

Scott Friedman, Investigative Reporter

PROMOTION – PROGRAM

KXAS 70th Anniversary

Nicholas Muthersbaugh, Writer/Producer

Adrian Dominguez, Shooter/Editor

Candelaria Vidana, Designer

Ashish Banthia, Designer

TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

Gutz & Boots

Kristopher Gutierrez, News Anchor

TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE

LIVE: Scope And Perspective

Larry Collins, Reporter

Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth:

NEWS EXCELLENCE



Noticiero Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero

Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President of News

NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Telemundo 39 Allen Raid Coverage

Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Producer

Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News

Cynthia Garcia, Assignment Editor

Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director

NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Telemundo 39 At 11 AM: A Busy Day In The Metroplex

Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist

Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director

Adriana Lopez, Anchor

Lucas Arizpe, Director

Analía Fiestas, Anchor

Ramon Diaz, Anchor

Jimen Fraga, Producer

NEWSCAST - WEEKEND- LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Telemundo 39 Elecciones Mexico

Martha Minjarez, Anchor

Geovana Herrera, Producer

NEWS SPECIAL

Earthquake In Mexico, One Year Anniversary

Norma Garcia, Producer

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Su Penultima Mision

Enrique Teutelo, Reporter

RELIGION - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Apocalipsis El Juicio Final En Texas

Carlos Zapata, Reporter

Arnaldo Gines, Editor

TECHNOLOGY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

The Dangers Of Virtual Reality

Adriana Lopez, Reporter

Jose D. Orsini, Photographer

WEATHER - NEWS WEATHERCAST

Weather Coverage

Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT

Augmented Reality Meets Politics

Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Producer

TEXAS HERITAGE - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT

T39 Contigo Primero La Ciudad Vaquera

Krishma Trejo, Field Producer

Carlos Zapata, Anchor

WEATHER - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE/SEGMENT

La Furia Del Tiempo

Arnaldo Gines, Photographer

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist-Producer

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist

Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist

Daniel Colon Gomez, Director

Freddy Oldenburg, VP Of News

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT / SERIES

Amenaza Invernal

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist/Producer

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist

Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist

Daniel Colon Gomez, Director

Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News

PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE

Telemundo 39 Brand Reel

Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Director/Editor/Producer

Moises Munoz, Photographer

Edwin Mendez, Associate Producer

Tom Salazar, Jr., Photographer

Victoria DeAnda, Associate Producer

Krishma Trejo, Associate Producer

EDITOR - NEWS

The "Boris" Composite

Arnaldo Gines, News Editor

TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

El Duo Dinamico

Nancy Leal, Anchor

Carlos Zapata, Anchor

TALENT - ANCHOR – WEATHER

Chief Meteorologist Nestor Flecha

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist

TALENT - REPORTER - GENERAL ASSIGNMENT / SPOT NEWS

Carlos Zapata Una Mano Amiga En El Dolor

Carlos Zapata, Reporter

TALENT - REPORTER - SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT

Cobertura Electoral

Martha Minjarez, Reporter

PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS

El Bori - Takes Texas By Storm 2.0

Arnaldo Gines, Photographer

VIDEO JOURNALIST - WITHIN 24 HOURS

Las Voces De Mi Comunidad

Andrea Aguirre Alvarado, Videojournalist

WRITER - NEWS

Tragedy In Mexico One Year Later

Norma Garcia, Writer

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.

For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2019 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.

