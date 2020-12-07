NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Take Home 33 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 33 Lone Star Emmy® Awards across a wide range of categories during the 18th annual awards gala held virtually on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This year’s awards included “News Excellence” for Telemundo 39 for the fourth consecutive year, multiple wins for NBC 5’s new local, lifestyle show, Texas Today, as well as awards presented to multiple departments within both stations: News, Weather, Community Investment and Marketing.



“Our teams work very hard to tell the stories of North Texans and provide the information they need to make their daily lives more livable – in both English and Spanish,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “It’s rewarding when industry peers recognize our work with honors like the Lone Star Emmys. I am proud to see our teams continue to receive recognition for their efforts.”

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were awarded a Lone Star Emmy® in the “Community Service” category for a second year in a row in recognition of their collaborative work. This year’s joint campaign, Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo, shined a light on the critical reading deficiencies many children are facing. Together, the stations found innovative ways to directly engage kids in reading and purchased over 2,000 books to assist educators in the goal to help children read at grade level across the metroplex.

NBC 5, working in collaboration with Telemundo 39, received a Lone Star Emmy® in the “Investigative Report -Single Story” category for "The Invisibles.” "The Invisibles” exposed how some young and vulnerable Texas-born children living in Mexico are severely impacted by delays in obtaining their Texas birth records and the implications. The yearlong investigation and reports gave a voice to these invisible children, causing lawmakers to address change.

NBC 5 was awarded 14 Lone Star Emmy® Awards across categories, including “Investigative Report,” “Serious Feature,” “Public Feature,” “Short Format Program,” and others. NBC 5 received multiple awards in recognition for Texas Today, the station’s local, informational and entertainment show that was successfully developed, launched and expanded in the market in the midst of the pandemic.

Telemundo 39 received a total of 19 Lone Star Emmy® Awards for multiple categories including, “Evening Newscast”, “Feature News Report”, “Environment”, “Health/Science”, “Arts/Entertainment”, “Historic/Cultural” and “News Brand Image.” Telemundo 39 “Cambio Climático” climate change special was also awarded with two Lone Star Emmy® Awards for “Weather Program Special” and “Promotion News Promo Campaign.”

“I’m proud of the consistent, high-level effort our teams put forth every day to keep our viewers informed,” said John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News. “We never rest on our laurels but earning these prestigious awards is a wonderful sign of success for our staff. We take pride in our responsibility to serve our communities and it is humbling to see recognition go to many of the teams involved to make a greater impact.”



Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39:

NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth (joint):

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo

Nada J. Ruddock, Vice President Community Investment, KXAS

Edwin Mendez, Director Of Marketing, KXTX

NBC 5 / KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth:

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT - WITHIN 24 HOURS

Life Through the Lens

Larry Collins, Reporter

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist

INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - SINGLE STORY

The Invisibles

John Stone, Executive Producer

Scott Friedman, Senior Investigative Reporter

Jose Sanchez, Photographer/Editor

Norma Garcia, Reporter

They are known as “The Invisibles,” American children now caught in a bureaucratic nightmare in Mexico struggling to prove their identity and receive basic services. Many of these children were born in Texas, and are, therefore, U.S. citizens, but left America when their families returned to Mexico. At least 600,000 U.S.-born American children are now living south of the border,...

FEATURE NEWS REPORT - SERIOUS FEATURE / SERIES

Botham Jean: If Walls Could Talk

Larry Collins, Reporter

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist

Jean’s family arrived in Dallas for the trial this week and his church family will gather several times before the trial’s start to pray for justice.

HISTORIC/CULTURAL - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES

Oklahoma City Bombing - 25 Years Later

Kristopher Gutierrez, Reporter

The FBI commander in charge of part of the investigation into the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing had never been back to the site in 25 years — until he went with NBC 5’s Kris Gutierrez.

HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS SINGLE STORY

Speed Of Turtle

Noelle Walker, Reporter

Mike Richard, Photojournalist/Editor

Allan Saxe spent more than half a century teaching political science at UT Arlington. Texas Connects Us to how the now retired professor has left his mark, both inside and outside the classroom.

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT / SERIES

Mother's Day Virtual Classes

Jessica Grose, Executive Producer

Everardo Huerta, Producer

PUBLIC/CURRENT/COMMUNITY AFFAIRS - FEATURE / SEGMENT / SPECIAL / SERIES

State of Mind: Kids Under Pressure

Poinesha Barnes, Producer

Wayne Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Linda Angelle, Photojournalist

Mental health is a tough subject to talk about, especially when it comes to children. On Thursday, Aug. 22, NBC 5 focused an entire newscast on raising awareness of issues involving teen mental health.

SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM - INFORMATIONAL / ENTERTAINMENT

Texas Today

Kristin Dickerson, Host

Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director

Jessica Grose, Executive Producer

Tony Norman, Producer

Bob Mimlitch III, Producer

Zach Smith, Producer

Jocelyn Kaspar, Producer

Victoria DeAnda, Producer

PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE

Connecting Since

Nick Muthersbaugh, Producer/Director

Dylan Gerber, Writer

Gary Wann, Writer/Producer

Adrian Dominguez, Photographer

Steve Lemonds, Photographer

Candelaria Vidana, Graphics/Art Director

Sarah Lara, Production Assistant

TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

The Cowboy Rides Away

Kristopher Gutierrez, News Anchor

TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE

Have Mic, Will Travel

Larry Collins, Reporter

WRITER – NEWS

Write-Brained Storyteller

Noelle Walker, Writer

Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth:

NEWS EXCELLENCE

Noticiero Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero

Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President of News

NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Noticiero T39 A Las 10 Después De Los Tornados

Geovana Herrera, Producer

Gilberto Dorrego, Reporter

Andrea Aguirre Alvarado, Reporter

Karen Ramirez, Editor

FEATURE NEWS REPORT - LIGHT FEATURE / SERIES

Pintura Al Ritmo De la Plena

Emilio Ramos De Jesus, Reporter / Producer

Jose Orsini, Photojournalist / Producer

NEWS SPECIAL

Crimen Sin Castigo El Especial

Ramon Diaz, Anchor/Producer

Manuel Moreno, Executive Producer

CRIME - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

Carreras Clandestinas

Carlos Zapata, Reporter

Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor

ENVIRONMENT -WITHIN 24 HOURS

Quinceañera Reciclada

Carlos Zapata, Video Journalist

HEALTH/SCIENCE - NO TIME LIMIT

Un Futuro Verde

Enrique Teutelo, Reporter

HISTORIC/CULTURAL - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES

Catrinas De Fort Worth

Nancy Leal, Reporter

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT / SPECIAL

Salvando El Planta En Halloween

Adriana Lopez, Producer/Anchor

Lariza Moreno, Assistant Producer

HEALTH / SCIENCE - PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT / SPECIAL

Mi Hogar, Mi Laboratorio: Aprendiendo En Casa

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT

Debate Democrata En Houston

Enrique Teutelo, Special Envoy

Karen Ramirez, Editor

WEATHER - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT

Cambio Climático

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist/Host

Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Field Producer

Freddy Oldenburg, Executive Producer

Arnaldo Gines, Editor

SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM - INFORMATIONAL / ENTERTAINMENT

Marcando La Diferencia Para Desocupar Los Albergues

Jose Campos, Producer/Host

Ariana Avalos, Editor/Photographer

PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - SINGLE SPOT

Brand Image Noticiero Telemundo 39 -2019

Krishma Trejo, Producer

Moises Muñoz, Producer

Rafael Gonzalez Vega, Director/Producer

Edwin Mendez, Producer

PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE

The Journey to Climate Change

Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Director/Producer

Victoria DeAnda, Producer

Edwin Mendez, Director/Producer

EDITOR - NEWS

Guías De Salud- Covid 19

Tom Salazar, Editor

TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

El Duo Dinámico

Carlos Zapata, Anchor

Nancy Leal, Anchor

TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

The Real Texas Duet

Norma Garcia, News Anchor

Enrique Teutelo, News Anchor

TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

El Laboratorio de Alexis: Más Allá Del Pronóstico

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist

WRITER - NEWS

Esperanza en Oak Cliff- Nuestros Negocios

Moises Muñoz, Producer/Writer

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.

For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2020 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.