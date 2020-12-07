NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Take Home 33 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 33 Lone Star Emmy® Awards across a wide range of categories during the 18th annual awards gala held virtually on Saturday, Dec. 5.
This year’s awards included “News Excellence” for Telemundo 39 for the fourth consecutive year, multiple wins for NBC 5’s new local, lifestyle show, Texas Today, as well as awards presented to multiple departments within both stations: News, Weather, Community Investment and Marketing.
“Our teams work very hard to tell the stories of North Texans and provide the information they need to make their daily lives more livable – in both English and Spanish,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “It’s rewarding when industry peers recognize our work with honors like the Lone Star Emmys. I am proud to see our teams continue to receive recognition for their efforts.”
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were awarded a Lone Star Emmy® in the “Community Service” category for a second year in a row in recognition of their collaborative work. This year’s joint campaign, Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo, shined a light on the critical reading deficiencies many children are facing. Together, the stations found innovative ways to directly engage kids in reading and purchased over 2,000 books to assist educators in the goal to help children read at grade level across the metroplex.
NBC 5, working in collaboration with Telemundo 39, received a Lone Star Emmy® in the “Investigative Report -Single Story” category for "The Invisibles.” "The Invisibles” exposed how some young and vulnerable Texas-born children living in Mexico are severely impacted by delays in obtaining their Texas birth records and the implications. The yearlong investigation and reports gave a voice to these invisible children, causing lawmakers to address change.
NBC 5 was awarded 14 Lone Star Emmy® Awards across categories, including “Investigative Report,” “Serious Feature,” “Public Feature,” “Short Format Program,” and others. NBC 5 received multiple awards in recognition for Texas Today, the station’s local, informational and entertainment show that was successfully developed, launched and expanded in the market in the midst of the pandemic.
Telemundo 39 received a total of 19 Lone Star Emmy® Awards for multiple categories including, “Evening Newscast”, “Feature News Report”, “Environment”, “Health/Science”, “Arts/Entertainment”, “Historic/Cultural” and “News Brand Image.” Telemundo 39 “Cambio Climático” climate change special was also awarded with two Lone Star Emmy® Awards for “Weather Program Special” and “Promotion News Promo Campaign.”
“I’m proud of the consistent, high-level effort our teams put forth every day to keep our viewers informed,” said John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News. “We never rest on our laurels but earning these prestigious awards is a wonderful sign of success for our staff. We take pride in our responsibility to serve our communities and it is humbling to see recognition go to many of the teams involved to make a greater impact.”
What to Know
- Lone Star Emmy® Awards gala was held virtually on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
- Telemundo 39 wins 'News Excellence' for the fourth consecutive year.
- Stations share 'Community Service' category win for a second consecutive year.
Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39:
NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth (joint):
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo
Nada J. Ruddock, Vice President Community Investment, KXAS
Edwin Mendez, Director Of Marketing, KXTX
NBC 5 / KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth:
GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT - WITHIN 24 HOURS
Life Through the Lens
Larry Collins, Reporter
Kevin Williams, Photojournalist
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - SINGLE STORY
The Invisibles
John Stone, Executive Producer
Scott Friedman, Senior Investigative Reporter
Jose Sanchez, Photographer/Editor
Norma Garcia, Reporter
FEATURE NEWS REPORT - SERIOUS FEATURE / SERIES
Botham Jean: If Walls Could Talk
Larry Collins, Reporter
Kevin Williams, Photojournalist
HISTORIC/CULTURAL - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES
Oklahoma City Bombing - 25 Years Later
Kristopher Gutierrez, Reporter
HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS SINGLE STORY
Speed Of Turtle
Noelle Walker, Reporter
Mike Richard, Photojournalist/Editor
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT / SERIES
Mother's Day Virtual Classes
Jessica Grose, Executive Producer
Everardo Huerta, Producer
Mother's Day Virtual Classes
Award was for a composite entry featuring these stories:
PUBLIC/CURRENT/COMMUNITY AFFAIRS - FEATURE / SEGMENT / SPECIAL / SERIES
State of Mind: Kids Under Pressure
Poinesha Barnes, Producer
Wayne Carter, Anchor/Reporter
Linda Angelle, Photojournalist
SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM - INFORMATIONAL / ENTERTAINMENT
Texas Today
Kristin Dickerson, Host
Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director
Jessica Grose, Executive Producer
Tony Norman, Producer
Bob Mimlitch III, Producer
Zach Smith, Producer
Jocelyn Kaspar, Producer
Victoria DeAnda, Producer
PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE
Connecting Since
Nick Muthersbaugh, Producer/Director
Dylan Gerber, Writer
Gary Wann, Writer/Producer
Adrian Dominguez, Photographer
Steve Lemonds, Photographer
Candelaria Vidana, Graphics/Art Director
Sarah Lara, Production Assistant
Connecting Since Campaign
Award was for a composite entry featuring these promos:
TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS
The Cowboy Rides Away
Kristopher Gutierrez, News Anchor
TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE
Have Mic, Will Travel
Larry Collins, Reporter
WRITER – NEWS
Write-Brained Storyteller
Noelle Walker, Writer
Write-Brained Storyteller
Award was for a composite entry featuring the Allan Saxe story above and these stories:
Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth:
NEWS EXCELLENCE
Noticiero Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero
Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President of News
NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
Noticiero T39 A Las 10 Después De Los Tornados
Geovana Herrera, Producer
Gilberto Dorrego, Reporter
Andrea Aguirre Alvarado, Reporter
Karen Ramirez, Editor
FEATURE NEWS REPORT - LIGHT FEATURE / SERIES
Pintura Al Ritmo De la Plena
Emilio Ramos De Jesus, Reporter / Producer
Jose Orsini, Photojournalist / Producer
NEWS SPECIAL
Crimen Sin Castigo El Especial
Ramon Diaz, Anchor/Producer
Manuel Moreno, Executive Producer
CRIME - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Carreras Clandestinas
Carlos Zapata, Reporter
Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor
ENVIRONMENT -WITHIN 24 HOURS
Quinceañera Reciclada
Carlos Zapata, Video Journalist
HEALTH/SCIENCE - NO TIME LIMIT
Un Futuro Verde
Enrique Teutelo, Reporter
HISTORIC/CULTURAL - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES
Catrinas De Fort Worth
Nancy Leal, Reporter
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT / SPECIAL
Salvando El Planta En Halloween
Adriana Lopez, Producer/Anchor
Lariza Moreno, Assistant Producer
HEALTH / SCIENCE - PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT / SPECIAL
Mi Hogar, Mi Laboratorio: Aprendiendo En Casa
Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT
Debate Democrata En Houston
Enrique Teutelo, Special Envoy
Karen Ramirez, Editor
WEATHER - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT
Cambio Climático
Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist/Host
Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Field Producer
Freddy Oldenburg, Executive Producer
Arnaldo Gines, Editor
SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM - INFORMATIONAL / ENTERTAINMENT
Marcando La Diferencia Para Desocupar Los Albergues
Jose Campos, Producer/Host
Ariana Avalos, Editor/Photographer
PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - SINGLE SPOT
Brand Image Noticiero Telemundo 39 -2019
Krishma Trejo, Producer
Moises Muñoz, Producer
Rafael Gonzalez Vega, Director/Producer
Edwin Mendez, Producer
PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE
The Journey to Climate Change
Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Director/Producer
Victoria DeAnda, Producer
Edwin Mendez, Director/Producer
EDITOR - NEWS
Guías De Salud- Covid 19
Tom Salazar, Editor
TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS
El Duo Dinámico
Carlos Zapata, Anchor
Nancy Leal, Anchor
TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS
The Real Texas Duet
Norma Garcia, News Anchor
Enrique Teutelo, News Anchor
TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS
El Laboratorio de Alexis: Más Allá Del Pronóstico
Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
WRITER - NEWS
Esperanza en Oak Cliff- Nuestros Negocios
Moises Muñoz, Producer/Writer
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.
For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2020 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.