NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Renews ‘Project Innovation' Grant Program

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation opens its Project Innovation grant challenge in Dallas-Fort Worth for its fifth consecutive year, beginning Feb. 18 through March 25, with grant funds available totaling $315,000 for up to 12 grant awardees. Grant applications, rules and eligibility disclosures are available online at NBCDFW.com/ProjectInnovation or Telemundo39.com/ProyectoInnovacion.

Local nonprofits whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories are highly encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application by the March 25 deadline: Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers, and Youth Education and Empowerment.

“We are proud to continue a program that gives back to the community by offering an opportunity for forward-thinking non-profit organizations to elevate their efforts through additional funding,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “It is especially exciting to see new and deserving applicants with unique and inspiring projects dedicated to promoting a culture of inclusion, youth education and increasing overall community engagement.”

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 powered by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will select and award a total of $315,000 in grant awards later this year to a maximum of twelve eligible nonprofit organizations that have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the most recent 990-N IRS filing), are located in, operate from, and serve the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and whose programs are focused on any of the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

For a list of the grants awarded in last year’s 2021 NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Project Innovation Grant Challenge, visit these websites: NBC 5 and Telemundo 39.