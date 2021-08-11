NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters ‘Adopt & Donate' Campaign Returns Aug. 23

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will present its popular Clear The Shelters™ campaign Aug. 23 to Sept.19. This is the seventh consecutive year for the popular pet adoption campaign to take place in area communities.

Since 2015, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39‘s local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped close to 45,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than half a million pets have been adopted. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

“This annual campaign has helped inspire thousands in our community to adopt homeless pets from overcrowded animal shelters each year,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “It’s our privilege to bring awareness to this major issue hampering many local shelters.

By partnering with them we hope to alleviate overcrowding and financial strain many of them experience this time of year.”

This year’s Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Those interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com. Hill's Pet Nutrition is the national sponsor for its fourth Clear The Shelters campaign this year.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enabled users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters. iHeartDogs, a previous Clear The Shelters partner, will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters this year. Leading social media animal brand The Dodo will again serve as a media partner.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Local fundraising totals and the number of pets adopted from area shelters via virtual and in-person adoptions will be announced by the stations after the conclusion of Clear The Shelters.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.