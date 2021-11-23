NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Awarded 22 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 22 Lone Star Emmy® Awards during the 19th annual awards gala held virtually on Saturday, November 20.
NBC 5 was awarded 10 Lone Star Emmy® Awards and Telemundo 39 12 awards across several categories. “Powerless,” an ongoing NBC 5 series examining the events of last winter’s Texas power grid failures, won the station a Lone Star Emmy for “Investigative Report.”
“Our journalists work together to tell meaningful stories impacting North Texans – in both English and Spanish language,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We are honored to receive so many Lone Star Emmys recognizing our teams’ efforts.”
John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News added, “Our news staff is rooted in the community and committed to reporting stores with fairness, accuracy and balance that resonant with our viewers.
Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth.
NBC 5 / KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth:
NEWS EXCELLENCE
News Excellence: A Year of Extremes
John Stone, Vice President of News
NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
State Fair 2020: Howdy Folks
Larry Collins, Segment Producer
Deborah Ferguson, Anchor
Keisha Burns, Meteorologist
Kevin Williams, Photojournalist
Dennis Holmes, Photojournalist
Chris Mathis, Photojournalist
Marc Mahacek, Director
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - MULTIPLE REPORTS
Powerless
Jose Sanchez, Photojournalist/Editor
Scott Friedman, Senior Investigative Reporter
Eva Parks, Investigative Producer
CHILDREN / YOUTH / TEEN - NEWS
Carter In The Classroom
Wayne Carter, Reporter/Writer
TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE
Live Reporting: The Pandemic Chronicles
Larry Collins, Reporter
BRANDED CONTENT PROGRAM - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT
Texas Today: Visit McCurtain County
Jocelyn Kaspar, Producer
Everardo Huerta, Producer
Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director
Steve Lemonds, Photographer/Editor
TALENT - COMMENTATOR / EDITORIALIST / PERFORMER / NARRATOR / PROGRAM HOST
Texas Today Getaways
Kristin Dickerson, Host
WRITER - LONG FORM CONTENT
Maximizing Moments on Texas Today Getaways
Kristin Dickerson, Writer
EDITOR - LONG FORM CONTENT
Jody Powers - Editor, Texas Today
Jody Powers, Editor
GRAPHIC ARTS
NBC 5 COVID-19 Case Tracker Campaign
Candelaria Vidana, Senior Artist, Brand Design
Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth:
NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
El Norte De Texas Bajo La Nieve
Geovana Herrera, Producer
Karen Alejandra Ramirez, Editor
Ariana Figuera, Reporter
Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist
Enrique Teuteló, Anchor
Luis Cordero, APC Director
Joanna Sample, Assignment Desk
NEWSCAST - WEEKEND
Frozen Valentine
Carla Bermúdez, News Producer
Ariana Figuera, Reporter
Sandy Marin, Reporter
Martha Minjárez, Reporter
Reyna Cavazos, Anchor
Gina Gonzalez-Campo, Executive News Producer
Manuel Moreno, Executive Producer
Joanna Molinero Sample, Assignment Desk
NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE
Hoy Es Mas Importante Manana
Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor
ENVIRONMENT / SCIENCE - NEWS
Los Rostros De La Crisis
Norma Garcia, Reporter
Arnaldo Gines, Photographer
John Stone, Executive Producer
MILITARY - NEWS
Like Memorial Day Every Day
Preservando La Historiá Militar
Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor
Cynthia Garcia, Producer
Emilio Ramos De Jesus, Reporter
TEXAS HERITAGE - NEWS
El Arte Detrás Del Sombrero
Martha Minjarez, Producer/Reporter
Arnaldo Gines, Editor
WEATHER - NEWS
Tiempo Extremo: Más Allá Del Pronóstico
Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
TALENT - ANCHOR – NEWS/WEATHER
Space, Technology and Weather With Nestor
Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist
EDITOR - NEWS
The Boris Composite 3.0
Arnaldo Gines, Editor
PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS
The Boris Composite 5.0
Arnaldo Gines, Photographer
MAGAZINE PROGRAM
Acceso Total DFW
Adriana López, Producer/Anchor
Lariza Moreno, Producer
Edwin Mendez, Marketing Director
Krishma Trejo, Producer
Tom Salazar, Jr., Editor
Moises Muñoz, Editor
Edgar Garcia, Editor
PROMOTION - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE - NEWS
Contigo Primero Te Informa En Las Redes Sociales
Jose Campos, Writer/Host
Brandon Rivera, Editor/Director
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.
For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2021 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.