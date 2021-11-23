NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Awarded 22 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 22 Lone Star Emmy® Awards during the 19th annual awards gala held virtually on Saturday, November 20.

NBC 5 was awarded 10 Lone Star Emmy® Awards and Telemundo 39 12 awards across several categories. “Powerless,” an ongoing NBC 5 series examining the events of last winter’s Texas power grid failures, won the station a Lone Star Emmy for “Investigative Report.”

“Our journalists work together to tell meaningful stories impacting North Texans – in both English and Spanish language,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We are honored to receive so many Lone Star Emmys recognizing our teams’ efforts.”

John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News added, “Our news staff is rooted in the community and committed to reporting stores with fairness, accuracy and balance that resonant with our viewers.

Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth.

NBC 5 / KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth:

NEWS EXCELLENCE

News Excellence: A Year of Extremes

John Stone, Vice President of News



NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

State Fair 2020: Howdy Folks

Larry Collins, Segment Producer

Deborah Ferguson, Anchor

Keisha Burns, Meteorologist

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist

Dennis Holmes, Photojournalist

Chris Mathis, Photojournalist

Marc Mahacek, Director



INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - MULTIPLE REPORTS

Powerless

Jose Sanchez, Photojournalist/Editor

Scott Friedman, Senior Investigative Reporter

Eva Parks, Investigative Producer



CHILDREN / YOUTH / TEEN - NEWS

Carter In The Classroom

Wayne Carter, Reporter/Writer



TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE

Live Reporting: The Pandemic Chronicles

Larry Collins, Reporter



BRANDED CONTENT PROGRAM - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

Texas Today: Visit McCurtain County

Jocelyn Kaspar, Producer

Everardo Huerta, Producer

Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director

Steve Lemonds, Photographer/Editor



TALENT - COMMENTATOR / EDITORIALIST / PERFORMER / NARRATOR / PROGRAM HOST

Texas Today Getaways

Kristin Dickerson, Host



WRITER - LONG FORM CONTENT

Maximizing Moments on Texas Today Getaways

Kristin Dickerson, Writer



EDITOR - LONG FORM CONTENT

Jody Powers - Editor, Texas Today

Jody Powers, Editor



GRAPHIC ARTS

NBC 5 COVID-19 Case Tracker Campaign

Candelaria Vidana, Senior Artist, Brand Design

Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth:

NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

El Norte De Texas Bajo La Nieve

Geovana Herrera, Producer

Karen Alejandra Ramirez, Editor

Ariana Figuera, Reporter

Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist

Enrique Teuteló, Anchor

Luis Cordero, APC Director

Joanna Sample, Assignment Desk



NEWSCAST - WEEKEND

Frozen Valentine

Carla Bermúdez, News Producer

Ariana Figuera, Reporter

Sandy Marin, Reporter

Martha Minjárez, Reporter

Reyna Cavazos, Anchor

Gina Gonzalez-Campo, Executive News Producer

Manuel Moreno, Executive Producer

Joanna Molinero Sample, Assignment Desk



NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE

Hoy Es Mas Importante Manana

Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor



ENVIRONMENT / SCIENCE - NEWS

Los Rostros De La Crisis

Norma Garcia, Reporter

Arnaldo Gines, Photographer

John Stone, Executive Producer



MILITARY - NEWS

Like Memorial Day Every Day

Preservando La Historiá Militar

Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor

Cynthia Garcia, Producer

Emilio Ramos De Jesus, Reporter



TEXAS HERITAGE - NEWS

El Arte Detrás Del Sombrero

Martha Minjarez, Producer/Reporter

Arnaldo Gines, Editor



WEATHER - NEWS

Tiempo Extremo: Más Allá Del Pronóstico

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist



TALENT - ANCHOR – NEWS/WEATHER

Space, Technology and Weather With Nestor

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist



EDITOR - NEWS

The Boris Composite 3.0

Arnaldo Gines, Editor



PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS

The Boris Composite 5.0

Arnaldo Gines, Photographer



MAGAZINE PROGRAM

Acceso Total DFW

Adriana López, Producer/Anchor

Lariza Moreno, Producer

Edwin Mendez, Marketing Director

Krishma Trejo, Producer

Tom Salazar, Jr., Editor

Moises Muñoz, Editor

Edgar Garcia, Editor



PROMOTION - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE - NEWS

Contigo Primero Te Informa En Las Redes Sociales

Jose Campos, Writer/Host

Brandon Rivera, Editor/Director

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.

For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2021 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.