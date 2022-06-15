NBC 5 and LX News to Feature ‘Opal's Walk for Freedom' Live on June 18

NBC 5 will livestream the two-hour Opal’s Walk for Freedom, produced by Unity Unlimited, Inc. as part of their Juneteenth FTW month-long celebration, at NBCDFW.com and the NBC 5 DFW Mobile App on Saturday, June 18, at 10:00 a.m.

In addition, the event will be broadcast on LX News via over-the-air channel 5.3 and LX.com simultaneously.

The 2.5-mile walk, led by Dr. Opal Lee, 95-year-old social activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, represents the years it took for the enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas.

The “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Lee, is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday, which finally occurred on June 17, 2021.

The effort for federal recognition of Juneteenth took more than four decades and was accomplished in no small part due to the effort of Fort Worth’s own Opal Lee. Known affectionately as “The Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Lee made national recognition of the state holiday her life’s work.

Continuing her mission to educate others, Lee will walk 2.5 miles through the city of Fort Worth, starting at Evans Avenue Plaza and ending at the new Fort Worth City Hall building, with special interviews taking place along the route, as well as a video highlighting significant milestones and historical content.

You can also join in to walk in person, virtually or to drive. Immediately following the walk, the celebration continues at the “I am Juneteenth Festival” at Panther Island Pavilion.

Opal’s Walk for Freedom

Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

NBCDFW.com, NBC 5 DFW Mobile App, and LX News via over-the-air channel 5.3 and LX.com

