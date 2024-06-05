Boston Celtics

NBA Finals media day: Watch Celtics, Mavs players speak ahead of Game 1

We'll break down the key comments from each player and coach who addresses the media

By Asher Klein

We're a day away from the start of the NBA Finals, and members of the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are about to step in front of the cameras to take questions from reporters.

Mavericks players are expected to sit down first, followed by Celtics players.

Watch their interviews here.

Game 1 will take place Thursday night at TD Garden. It's the Celtics' second trip to the Finals in three seasons.

We'll break down the key comments from each player and coach who addresses the media below.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd

ON STAR LUKA DONCIC: "That's why we're playing in the Finals, because of his IQ."

ON WHETHER PLAYERS NEED EXPERIENCE IN THE FINALS TO WIN: "You do have to go through defeat to understand that bad taste or how you feel, how does it make you feel, to work on your game to get better."

"Some of us for the Mavs have been here, some of us haven't, and we're going to find a way to try and win the series."

Mavs guard Dante Exum

ON HIS PATH TO THE FINALS: "You always dream of it but I think just being a kid from Australia, even getting to the NBA is a big thing."

ON CELTICS FANS, AND HOW THEY MAY REACT TO KYRIE IRVING: "They're just passionate, and I love it … it's going to be the same in Dallas, and it's going to be a fun series of competitiveness."

Mavs star Luka Doncic

ON KYRIE IRVING: "He's keeping us all together and motivated."

ON THE TD GARDEN CROWD: "It's hard to play in this place, the crowd is amazing for their team."

Mavs forward P.J. Washington

ON THE PHRASE 'STANDING ON BUSINESS': "We're just trying to come in here, handle business and get four wins."

Mavs star Kyrie Irving

ON LEBRON JAMES' RECENT COMPLIMENTARY COMMENTS: "When he says comments like that, I just think back to us both having those moments … and we're really demanding greatness from each other, and off the court, our families just really meshing well."

