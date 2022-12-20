Dallas Mavericks fans, listen up! Voting for the NBA's annual All-Star Game is now open.

Fan voting for the big game will account for 50% of the deciding vote while current NBA players and a media panel will each account for 25% of the grand tally.

The league is also introducing six days where fan votes will count three times as much. "3-for-1 Days" will be on Dec. 25, Jan. 1, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20. Voting will then conclude on Jan. 21 at 10:59 p.m. CST.

Fans can cast their votes at NBA.com or via the NBA app and can fill out one full ballot per day. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

The NBA All-Star Games starters, including two team captains, are set to be revealed on Jan. 26. The 72nd annual game will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.