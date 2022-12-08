Navy Veteran and Family Gifted Rent-Free Home in Crowley

A Fort Worth area navy veteran and his family are celebrating something good this week – waking up in a brand new, rent free home.

David Kane and his family were introduced to their new dream home in Crowley for the very first time on Wednesday.

This was all made possible by Pillsbury and Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that helps secure housing and stability for families transitioning out of the military.

The gift comes just in time for the holidays and just as Kane's 17-year navy career comes to a close.

The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two-car garage – all within a one story house that suits his son’s wheelchair.

The Kane family will also get a dedicated caseworker and financial planning support, which aims to empower families in reducing debt and building savings in preparation to purchase their own home.

“Many of our military families transitioning back to their civilian communities find their dream of homeownership is, sadly, simply out of reach. The good news is, with the help of our amazing partners at Pillsbury, we are able to make many of their dreams a reality,” said Brig. Gen (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Pillsbury’s unwavering commitment to our important work will allow us to help dozens of military families over the course of the next 15 years.”

The Kanes will move into the same neighborhood as three other Pillsbury-sponsored veteran families, further strengthening support and community for these families during a crucial time of transition and just in time to make new memories this holiday season.

