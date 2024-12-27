Navy claims 2024 Armed Forces Bowl, with a special highlight for one family

It was anchors aweigh at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, where this year's Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl kicked off between the Navy Midshipmen and Oklahoma Sooners.

The Navy overcame a big deficit of 0-14 at the end of the first quarter, clinching the bowl 21-20.

But in the midst of the tackles and touchdowns, there were also tears of joy.

During the second quarter, a message played on the jumbotron from U.S. Armed Forces Senior Airman Aaron Bach to his family in the crowd.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Bach was deployed in Japan and hadn't seen them in about a year.

“It was very tough, not being able to communicate or being able to see him like that," said Bach's younger brother, David.

Then, an even better surprise-- Bach walking onto the field with his arms wide open, toward his family.

“For him to come out on that field, that was mind-blowing. Mind-blowing," David said.

“He said, ‘Not my brother.’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s your brother, it’s your brother!’" said Thu Ho, their mother.

A moment that was also still surreal for her in the minutes after the reunion, as she held her son's hands and kissed his forehead.

“Now I see him, that’s like my dream," Ho said.

Bach said all the planning and travel was worth it for this moment with his mom.

“She’s literally given so much to support the two of us by herself, as well; she raised us by herself, she came from Vietnam," he said.

And as Bach's team took home the win, he went home with an even better highlight.

“I’m really appreciative that she’s able to experience this," Bach said, with one arm around his mom.