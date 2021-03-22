Navarro County Hub Vaccinating 1,500 People A Week, Most Live Outside the County

The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department is set to receive 1,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley said the operation is moving well and their department can vaccinate 1,500 people a day if the supply is there. They typically hold two or three vaccine clinics a week for those in priority groups.

Henley said in the last week nearly 70% of those who receive shots through the Navarro County hub live outside the county. About 15,000 people have been vaccinated through the county since operations began.

At one point 18,000 people were in their portal waitlist. Henley said they've worked through most of that list, however a few hundred sign up every week and they're able to vaccinate those newly registered pretty quick.

Efforts were underway by local churches to get more people in Navarro County registered for the vaccine, said Henley.

"The more people that are vaccinated and taken care of the better," Henley said. "Who better to focus on prevention than the fire department?"

To register for a vaccine in Navarro County, you must sign up through their online portal or call their call center at 903-875-3977 for English or 903-875-3978 for Spanish.