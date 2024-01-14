Natural gas outages in Gainesville impact residents during Winter Weather Advisory

Gas outages in Gainesville have impacted approximately 600-700 homes and businesses Sunday.

The outage occurred after a gas valve was closed when Gainesville city water crews were isolating a leak at about 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to a statement from the Gainesville Fire Department.

Atmos Energy is working to restore the lines, according to a statement made by the company. Updates will be posted to atmosenergy.com/safety/storm-center/.

Services have been restored to approximately 100 customers Sunday afternoon and Atmos Energy said it is continuing to work on the issue.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Those impacted by the outages can go to the warming shelter at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 411 E. California St.