Residents in southern Denton County became concerned Thursday night after a strong natural gas smell started infiltrating their homes.

Fire departments in Coppell, Southlake, Flower Mound and other parts of Denton County were all dispatched to calls of possible natural gas.

Crews from Atmos Energy responded as well and have determined that gas lines were over odorized with Mercaptain, which is a foul-smelling gas that is added to natural gas.

Atmos says they are working on the issue.

Atmos has confirmed with Coppell FD that gas lines were over odorized with Mercaptain, causing several residents to have smell of natural gas. Atmos is working on the issue. We will keep you updated as we receive information. Contact Atmos 866-322-8667 or 911 in an emergency. — Coppell Police Dept. (@CoppellPolice) April 15, 2022