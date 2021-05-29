Summer is almost here, but not everyone will be able to dive into their Memorial Day weekend.

Nationwide, there is a lifeguard shortage and it's impacting cities and pools right here in North Texas.

The city of Lewisville is working to change that.

There is no shortage of slipping and sliding at Thrive’s pool.

It’s one of Lewisville’s three aquatic centers - and the only one currently open.

“Typically we do kick off our summer season on Memorial Day weekend, but we didn’t have enough guards to do that safely,” said Stacie Anaya, Director of the city of Lewisville’s Park and Recreation Department.

Stacie Anaya said recruitment is down because of competition from retail and restaurant jobs - and lingering COVID-19 concerns.

“You have to be in close proximity to other people, and people don’t know if others have been vaccinated, and not everyone is feeling comfortable with that,” said Anaya.

Sun Valley Aquatic Center, just up the road, was supposed to open Saturday.

The opening has been pushed back to June 12 because 30 lifeguards need to be hired.

Only 4 have signed on so far.

There are plenty of watchful eyes inside Thrive, where they are fully staffed with guards.

The newest one is Marcus Wise, who just got hired.

“I needed a job, and I’ve always been good at swimming, and there’s a shortage of lifeguards here, so I thought it was a good idea to apply here,” said Wise.

It’s a job Wise feels he can make a difference doing.

“It’s a lot more active, and it seems more fulfilling,” said Wise.

The pay was recently bumped up from $10 to $13 an hour.

The city is looking to hire anyone - of any age - and they will pay for people to become certified lifeguards.

You don’t have to be a Lewisville resident.

You can find more information here: Https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lewisville or by calling 972-219-3550