National Tell a Joke Day: Las Colinas man defies the odds to share laughter

Wednesday, August 16, is National Tell a Joke Day.

In Las Colinas, there is a special man named David, who has all of the jokes.

David is a member at Ability Connection, a local nonprofit agency located in Las Colinas specializing in care for all types of intellectual and developmental disabilities. Although David does not use words to communicate, he is incredibly sharp and thoughtful and replies with facial gestures such as sticking out his tongue or blinking.

He utilizes a motorized wheelchair and lives in one of Ability Connections' eight group homes.

Thanks to the assistance of his speech therapist, David is becoming proficient in the use of his new augmentative speech device. This device, called a Tobii Dynavox eye-gaze device, helps him to communicate.

Individuals like David, who are unable to speak or use a body part in a controlled manner to operate a touch screen or switch, can use eye tracking to speak messages.

One of the first things he communicated to his friends – was a joke. Ever since, he has been telling jokes and is now Ability Connection's resident comedian.

He performs to his adoring friends every week and if proof that laughter is the best medicine.

His care staff said David is exceeding original expectations with Ability Connection’s help and his dedicated supporters.

To learn more about Ability Connection, visit www.abilityconnection.org.