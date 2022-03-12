National Safety Council Rolls out ‘Check to Protect' Campaign as Texas Ranked Second-Highest in Recall Vehicles

In an announcement released Thursday, the National Safety Council (NSC) wants Texas drivers to know keeping their vehicle safe is as simple as the click of a button.

According to CARFAX, about one in five cars last year were on the road with open safety recalls that could've led to injury or even death.

Texas has around 5.3 million vehicles with open safety recalls making it the state with the second-highest number.

In addition, Texas also has the highest number of dangerous recalled Takata airbags.

Safety officials say the airbags, made by major parts supplier Takata, were installed in cars mostly from the model years 2002 through 2015.

In 2021, the airbag manufacturer made what was known as "the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history" including vehicles made by Toyota, Volvo, and Ford.

The 2021 recall sparked media attention after more than 25 people were killed from airbag malfunctions.

NSC created the Check to Protect campaign to encourage vehicle safety by getting drivers to routinely check their status.

To kick off the campaign, NSC has marked March 7 through March 13 as Vehicle Safety Recall Week.

The organization also reminds drivers that repairs for recalls are free and could save lives and prevent injuries.

"Preparing your vehicle before you depart for your destination is a critical component to safety," said Lonny Haschel, senior program manager of mobility safety at NSC. "Checking for open safety recalls is important and easy to do."

To learn more and find out if your vehicle has an open recall, visit CheckToProtect.org or text a "RECALL" to 99724.