National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Honors Four Congressmen

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is honoring four members of Congress with the Mission Inspire Award for their part in introducing the National Medal of Honor Monument Act.

Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) as well as Representatives Marc Veasey (D-TX) and Blake Moore (R-UT) will receive the award.

The museum said Thursday "the four inaugural Mission Inspire Award honorees spearheaded the unanimous passage of this historic piece of legislation in both chambers of the U.S. Congress."

The award "recognizes the extraordinary efforts made by communities, organizations, and individuals across the country to raise awareness for the Medal of Honor and honor the courageous individuals who have received the Medal."

"I am thrilled to present the first-ever Mission Inspire Award to Sens. Cornyn and Kaine and Reps. Veasey and Moore," said Chris Cassidy. "The stories of our nation's Medal of Honor recipients serve as powerful reminders of what it means to put country above self."

On Dec. 27, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the National Medal of Honor Monument Act allowing the creation of a monument in Washington D.C. to honor the recipients of the Medal.

According to the NMOHMF, the announcement of the honorees comes just two weeks ahead of the museum's groundbreaking ceremony in Arlington on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day.

"Thanks to these dedicated individuals, we can ensure that all their stories and the values they represent will be forever honored with a Monument in Washington, D.C, as well as a Museum in Arlington, Texas," said Cassidy.

For more information please visit the National Medal of Honor Museum site at: https://mohmuseum.org.