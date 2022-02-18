Arlington

National Medal of Honor Museum Exceeds Fundraising Expectations

The news comes ahead of the museum’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day

By Jacob Reyes

From a stadium with art displays in Arlington to a shiny commercial development in Frisco, the family that owns the Dallas Cowboys always makes a mark. But the next big reveal, they believe, can unite the U.S. -- and Jerry Jones’ daughter is at the helm.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Friday it has exceeded the $150 million needed to build the museum in Arlington.

The news comes ahead of the museum’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day.

The foundation’s fundraising efforts have gained support from the Dallas Cowboys and even three former presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. The former Commanders in Chief have together produced a PSA asking Americans to support the Museum’s funding and message.

To date, the National Medal of Honor Museum has received donations from 27,272 donors from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and more.

“The outpouring of support from patriotic donors across the country proves that this project is truly inspiring America,” Chris Cassidy, President, and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation said. “Together, we will share [Veterans’] stories for generations to come and in doing so preserve the American values of courage, sacrifice, patriotism, citizenship, integrity, and commitment.”

