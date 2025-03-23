National Medal of Honor Museum draws heroes, leaders, celebrities for grand opening celebration

In the shadow of a museum years in the making, heroes gathered in celebration Saturday with the nation’s leaders, celebrities and loved ones.

“Your stories will now come to life for generations of visitors inspiring them to act with courage in their own communities,” said Charlotte Jones to a tent filled with hundreds.

This week, the 100,000-square-foot National Medal of Honor Museum will open its doors to the public in Arlington’s entertainment district.

To mark the occasion, 32 of the recipients of the nation’s highest military honor walked the red carpet.

Since the Civil War, the Medal of Honor has been awarded to less than 4,000 of the 40 million Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Only 61 are living today.

“This has been 30 years for us that we’ve been trying to do this,” said General Patrick Brady.

Brady is one of several recipients who’s been instrumental in the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, pushing for a museum in Texas, a monument in the nation’s capital and an institute that provides programming for students and adults.

Brady received the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam, using helicopters to rescue wounded men from enemy territory.

His story is among more than 3,500 now housed at the museum.

“Young people will walk in the front door. They’re going to see so-called heroes, and they’re not going to be wearing capes. They’re going to be wearing dog tags,” said Patrick Brady. “A young man or a young lady’s going to walk out that back door and they’re going to know they can be a hero and they don’t have to go into combat to do it.”

A ceremony and dinner were followed by a ribbon cutting, attended by many of those who donated the nearly $300 million needed to get the project started.

That includes the Jones family, who donated the first $20 million. The museum sits just a stone’s throw from the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

National, state and local leaders were in attendance.

“These are the best of the best, the best of America. People who risked everything, some who gave their lives to defend our country and our way of life,” said Senator John Cornyn.

NBC Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie emceed the event.

Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless America.”

Other notable attendees included Dallas Cowboys players and Gary Sinise, an actor known for his support of veterans.

“We need our young people to know about character and perseverance and selflessness,” said Sinise.

The museum officially opens its doors to the public on March 25.