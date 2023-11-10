Arlington

National Medal of Honor Museum construction hits halfway mark

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Medal of Honor Museum offered an update on construction on the eve of Veteran's Day.

The museum's president and CEO says after breaking ground on Ballpark Way in March 2022, construction is about halfway through the process.

As it takes shape, it should be clear the musum is not just about artifacts inside that will honor veterns but the bones of the building as well.

"The symbolism there is each of those five mega columns that are holding up the whole exhibit deck, it's really the weight, the burden of service… as each service branch is holding up our nation," said the museum's president and CEO Chris Cassidy.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Cassidy said the museum's proximity to the homes of the Cowboys and Rangers should also help raise the museum's profile even more.

"It's so unique in many, many ways. Just the exterior view, the architecture of it," said the museum's president and CEO Chris Cassidy. "Also think about from now on, football games that are played at AT&T Stadium, the Good Year blimp (or maybe the Good Year drone now) viewing the stadium with our iconic building that I think over time truly will represent the best of our country."

On Sunday, Medal of Honor recipients will take the field together for a special halftime tribute during Sunday's Dallas Cowboys "Salute to Service" matchup against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

RSV 33 mins ago

‘We're becoming overwhelmed': Spike in patients seeking ER, Urgent Care strains resources amid RSV hospitalizations

Dallas 1 hour ago

Student rises to potential at Ashford Rise School of Dallas

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation just received a $30 million gift from business leader and philanthropist Kenneth C. Griffin. The museum's Leadership Institute will be named after Griffin.

Cassidy says the museum is expected to open in March 2025.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtonnational medal of honor museum
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us