National Medal of Honor Museum construction hits halfway mark

The National Medal of Honor Museum offered an update on construction on the eve of Veteran's Day.

The museum's president and CEO says after breaking ground on Ballpark Way in March 2022, construction is about halfway through the process.

As it takes shape, it should be clear the musum is not just about artifacts inside that will honor veterns but the bones of the building as well.

"The symbolism there is each of those five mega columns that are holding up the whole exhibit deck, it's really the weight, the burden of service… as each service branch is holding up our nation," said the museum's president and CEO Chris Cassidy.

Cassidy said the museum's proximity to the homes of the Cowboys and Rangers should also help raise the museum's profile even more.

"It's so unique in many, many ways. Just the exterior view, the architecture of it," said the museum's president and CEO Chris Cassidy. "Also think about from now on, football games that are played at AT&T Stadium, the Good Year blimp (or maybe the Good Year drone now) viewing the stadium with our iconic building that I think over time truly will represent the best of our country."

On Sunday, Medal of Honor recipients will take the field together for a special halftime tribute during Sunday's Dallas Cowboys "Salute to Service" matchup against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation just received a $30 million gift from business leader and philanthropist Kenneth C. Griffin. The museum's Leadership Institute will be named after Griffin.

Cassidy says the museum is expected to open in March 2025.