National ‘Crimes Against Women Conference' Underway in Dallas

The national Conference on Crimes Against Women is underway in Downtown Dallas.

More than 2,500 advocates, members of law enforcement, subject matter experts, and survivors have gathered for four days of discussion on an increasingly relevant topic.

Crimes like domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking are on the rise nationally, according to organizers of the conference. And the number of murders where the perpetrator is an intimate male partner of the victim is also on the rise in Texas.

“Women are being trafficked, raped, murdered, kidnapped, held against their will, and controlled,” said Shawn Guy, one of the organizers of the four-day conference. She added that so many of these women suffer needlessly, in part, because too many people in the general public do not understand their plight.

“A lot of people think that women could just get out of it, that they are in it because they want to be in it, because why else would they not leave?” Guy said. “They do not understand the backstory of how much [the women] are being controlled by their finances, by physical abuse, by mental abuse, by children, by pets’ there’s so much control that they are literally in this box that they cannot get out of.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was among the very first to address the crowd at the conference Monday morning.

Chief Garcia noted that his officers are often, themselves, put in danger when someone calls for help in a domestic dispute. But he stressed that his biggest concern with respect to domestic violence is the mindset of too many of the victims and survivors.

“The fear, really. The fact that our survivors feel trapped in certain situations is something that hits me hard,” Chief Garcia said.