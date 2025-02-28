National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship brings economic boost to local economy

The NCA All-Star Championship competition will bring more than 58,000 people to North Texas this weekend.

More than 30,000 of them are cheerleaders from 43 different states and nine countries.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We've been coming for 25 years,” cheer coach True Hall said. “Super excited. It's our favorite national by far.”

At these competitions, parents come prepared to pay but they say it's well worth it.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“You can’t put a price on something this amazing,” the mother of a cheerleader Taylor Novak said. “So, traveling, food, hotels, flights, airfare.”

This may be priceless for the families, but for the city of Dallas, the price is an estimated $64 million boost to the economy.

“I know that all the restaurants are full this time of year,” Varsity Spirit VP of Competition Experience Justin Carrier said. “The airports are absolutely full. There's a lot of traffic here, and there's a buzz in the air when the cheerleaders arrive in Dallas. Everybody knows it.”

The competition is a boost to the economy, but it's also a boost to those participating.

“I think it's like a lot of life skill, to be honest,” Hall said. “It builds their confidence, their character.”

The city of Dallas will soon miss out on this economic influx. Plans for renovations to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center mean the national championship will go to another city for now.

“We are going to go to Houston for at least a short bit while Dallas renovates and rebuilds parts of the convention center and the arena,” Carrier said. “Our hope is to come back someday.”

For more on the NCA All-Star National Championship click here.