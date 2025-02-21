National Caregiver Day: North Texas woman empowers caregivers with support and resources

National Caregiver Day is a time to recognize the millions of Americans who dedicate their lives to caring for loved ones. One North Texas woman, Pat Bailey, has spent decades as a caregiver and is now using her experience to help others navigate the journey of caregiving.

Bailey first became a caregiver for her father at age 21. Years later, she once again stepped into the role, caring for her mother, who battled Alzheimer’s. These experiences led her to realize that many caregivers lack essential resources and support.

“I am that person who loves to listen to God,” Bailey said. “What a great way for people to understand why I'm here. I'm going to be your caregiver coach.”

Bailey says that many individuals are thrust into caregiving roles unexpectedly, often unprepared for the physical, emotional, and financial responsibilities that come with it.

“For a lot of other people, they don't hear that they're called into it, it’s a surprise to them when it happens,” she said. “They’ve never done it before and are taking care of a loved one while being asked to do tasks that are well outside their level of comfort.”

Recognizing the common challenges caregivers face, Bailey founded Finding New Tomorrows to provide guidance in areas such as financial planning, family dynamics, and mental well-being. Many face ending their careers early and jeopardizing their own retirement savings.

"I get the phone calls—it's on financial matters,” Bailey explained. “I didn’t know mom and dad weren’t set financially. What does that mean? Everyone hearing my voice should take an audit of what's going on with their parents.”

Beyond financial concerns, caregivers often experience deep social isolation.

“You find out that you lose your friends. You no longer have the opportunity to go to brunch or go on that shopping engagement,” Bailey said. “So while you're ensuring that your loved one isn’t in a place of isolation, you must also ensure that you’re not.”

To bring awareness and show appreciation, Bailey launched the Finding New Tomorrows Caregiver Awards. Shed asked local pastors to highlight caregivers in their congregations and she awarded them $500 grants for respite care.

The first awards were presented at a Valentine’s Day weekend concert in Dallas, celebrating caregivers’ dedication.

“Everybody needs to know there is someone in particular who is taking care of our elderly, and you have signed on to do that job courageously,” Bailey said. “To go up on stage and have these caregivers be recognized so that everyone can see you don’t have to suffer in silence is just huge.”

Colin Benson, one of the award recipients, has been caring for his mother for three years. His journey began with small steps, such as taking away her car keys after she became disoriented at a stop sign.

“It was kind of a progression,” Benson said. “First, we took away her car. She got lost or confused at a stop sign, and we said, ‘Okay, Mom, that's it. No more driving for you.’”

Benson officially stepped into the role of full-time caregiver at the age of 52 after doctors recommended that his mother no longer live alone.

“The roles kind of reversed from there,” he said. “Some people might not have a village or family around them and could be overwhelmed. This is about bringing awareness to the overall process and letting people know that help is available.”

Bailey’s mission extends beyond immediate support, she also encourages younger generations to plan for their own future care.

“If you’re 35, where is your plan for aging? Do not wait until your 50s,” Bailey said. “You're going to have to not only care for someone in your life but also for yourself.”

She hopes to shift the narrative around caregiving by fostering community connections and proactive planning.

“This is about being prepared,” Bailey said.

As more Americans take on caregiving roles, Bailey hopes to empower them and their families to advocate for more resources and for companies to be aware that many of their employees may be caregivers who are balancing full-time work, children, and caring for aging relatives.

"So the intent is, if everybody gets into this place, we even are going so far as to say on February the 21st, if you are a caregiver, what would you ask someone for, " Bailey said. "And what I heard from our caregivers is: I'm concerned about my Social Security. I'm concerned about my Medicare. I'm concerned about my Medicaid."

And I said from Feb. 16- 21, let your values be known. Let the community know what you need. Don’t suffer in silence, because you’re going to get, I know, compelled and bogged in the day-to-day roles of having to take care of that loved one. I need you to take care of yourself as well.

You can learn more about Finding New Tomorrows, available caregiver resources, and how to support caregivers here.