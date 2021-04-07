Nasher Sculpture Center

Nasher Prize Winner Hosts Virtual Lecture Next Friday

The 2020 winner Michael Rakowitz is known for his complex pieces that dive into the world's most complex questions

By Logan McElroy

nasher-004
Christine Nicholson

The 2020 winner of the Nasher Prize, 47-year-old Michael Rakowitz will virtually host the Nasher Prize Laureate Lecture Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m.

The prize is an international award for living prestigious sculptors, based out of the Nasher Sculpture Center located in the Dallas Arts District.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This year's prize jury chose the New York native because of the complexity of his art displaying history, heritage, and identity's most complicated questions.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

fc dallas 3 mins ago

FC Dallas Signs New Player from MTK Budapest in Three Year Contract

"Michael's work is about healing and about how to take the problem of cultural destruction and transform that into a resource for a very optimistic vision of the reconstruction of our society," Nasher Prize juror Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev said.

As the five-year tradition continues, the basis of Rakowitz's virtual lecture will be centered around the question: "If I can't be there with you, how can I show you where I am?"

Rakowitz will explain his art to its finest details and explain the importance each detail holds for him.

Individuals can access the registration link by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

Nasher Sculpture CenterDallasartmichael rakowitzNasher Prize
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us