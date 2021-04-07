Nasher Prize Winner Hosts Virtual Lecture Next Friday

The 2020 winner of the Nasher Prize, 47-year-old Michael Rakowitz will virtually host the Nasher Prize Laureate Lecture Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m.

The prize is an international award for living prestigious sculptors, based out of the Nasher Sculpture Center located in the Dallas Arts District.

This year's prize jury chose the New York native because of the complexity of his art displaying history, heritage, and identity's most complicated questions.

"Michael's work is about healing and about how to take the problem of cultural destruction and transform that into a resource for a very optimistic vision of the reconstruction of our society," Nasher Prize juror Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev said.

As the five-year tradition continues, the basis of Rakowitz's virtual lecture will be centered around the question: "If I can't be there with you, how can I show you where I am?"

Rakowitz will explain his art to its finest details and explain the importance each detail holds for him.

Individuals can access the registration link by clicking here.