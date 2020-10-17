KELLER

Nail Tech Thankful to Be Alive After SUV Slams Into Salon

The SUV crashed into the glass front of the shop Friday afternoon

NBC 5 News

A 20-year-old nail technician said she is thankful to be alive after a car slammed into the shop where she works in Keller.

An SUV crashed into A&T Nails in the 900 block of Keller Parkway Friday afternoon, pinning Ashley Walraven.

She was giving a pedicure at the time and saw the vehicle coming. Walraven said her life literally flashed before her eyes.

"It was so scary. I didn't know what happened to me," Walraven said. "I didn't know what all was wrong with me. And to come out and not have as many injuries as I thought I would, it's just a blessing, it really is. But I know lots of people were praying for me."

Walraven said she has about 20 stitches in her hand and four fractures in her lower back.

She said fortunately she won't need surgery, but has about three months of recovery ahead of her.

