Nonprofit offers downpayment help, lower interest rates to Dallas Homebuyers

The median age to buy a home in the U.S. has reached an all-time high: 38 years old. It is a figure that captures what many feel: that homeownership is slipping further out of reach.

But this weekend, housing advocates are giving hope and help to thousands in Dallas. NACA, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, is hosting it's Achieve the Dream event.

Fort Worth Mom Ivy Lewis says that before NACA, she never thought she would own a home.

"I always thought that, um, it was something for other people," said Lewis.

At first, she admits, she thought the program was too good to be true.

"When I heard, uh, no down payment, no closing costs, no mortgage insurance. I thought, okay, like what, like what's the catch?" she said.

NACA is the nation's largest HUD-certified nonprofit housing counseling organization. It offers what it calls "the best mortgage in America," and it does not consider credit scores when accepting buyers into the program.

"We do not deny anyone," said Sabrina Small, a housing counselor in Dallas.

Small works closely with hopeful homeowners like Lewis, providing a detailed roadmap to ownership and supporting them until they are ready.

"Are you paying things on time? Are you able to save money each month? That tells us that you are financially ready for this mortgage of 30 years," Small explained.

NACA is hosting its free Achieve the Dream event in Dallas April 25th-27th. Over three days, hundreds of counselors will help thousands of people through NACA’s four-step process, in just one day.

Here is how it works:

Participants complete a free, four-hour homebuyer workshop.

They upload financial documents.

They meet one-on-one with counselors.

Some may even qualify for a mortgage on the spot.

The NACA mortgage program allows members to buy a home with:

No down payment.

No closing costs.

No fees.

No mortgage insurance.

An interest rate at below- market interest rate.

NACA CEO Bruce Marks said that even as home prices rise, and it takes longer for members to find homes that they can afford, their mission remains focused on keeping the American dream alive.

"Everybody's talking about the lack of affordable housing," said Marks. "But that's why we do these events, so that people can actually get into the homes, can actually purchase, and then by example show that there still is the hope, the American dream of affordable homeownership."

Lewis is now living proof.

"The day I got my keys, it just felt surreal," she said.

She hopes her story inspires others, especially other single mothers, to keep believing.

"I just want to be able to encourage all the single moms out there to not give up, to keep showing up, showing our children what it means to dream big," Lewis said.

The Achieve the Dream event continues through Sunday, April 27th at Dallas Market Hall. You can register online or walk in. Workshops are available in English and Spanish.

There are no income limits to participate, although your income can influence where you are eligible to purchase.

Learn more at naca.com.​