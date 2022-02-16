DallasNews.com

NAACP Files Federal Civil Rights Complaint Against Southlake Carroll Schools

NBC 5 News

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund filed a civil rights complaint against Southlake schools, alleging that district officials failed to protect students from discrimination based on race, sex, or gender identity.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, their complaint comes months after the U.S. Department of Education opened three civil rights investigations into the Carroll school district that are probing similar allegations.

This latest complaint was filed on behalf of two Southlake-based organizations — the Cultural & Racial Equity for Every Dragon and the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition — as well as individual students who have experienced harassment, the group noted in a statement.

