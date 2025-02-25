‘My leg was bleeding' says 2-year-old injured during a shootout in Far East Dallas

A two-year-old girl is recovering after a stray bullet from a shootout between a group of people in the middle of the street struck the toddler in the leg.

Dallas Police said Sunday night around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of St. Francis Ave. in Far East Dallas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Unfortunately this is one of those parts of town where it goes down," said Barrington Bryant, who recently moved to the area with his kids. “I just heard a lot of gunshots going off.”

Nearby surveillance video captured part of the shooting as several people outside an apartment complex across the street from a gas station aimed their guns and shot at people across the street towards a neighborhood, according to people in the area. A car at the gas station was also shot up.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We got down on the floor, I held them close and told them it’s going to be alright and I’m sorry they have to go through this," described Bryant as he tried to protect his two tween-aged daughters.

Bullets hit cars in the parking lot, apartment buildings and a two-year-old child.

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

"Blessed really, because it could have been a lot worse," said Samuel Smith, the father of two-year-old Aaliyah.

Smith works at the gas station next to his home. He said his wife made a catfish dinner and getting ready to walk over to deliver him food.

He said they usually don't have their children outside at night, but Aaliyah, who has a twin sister, wanted to see Smith.

“When her mom was bringing the plate, she (Aaliyah) was like, 'I want to go see my daddy, I want to take his plate, I want to take the plate to daddy!' So as they were bringing me the plate, standing at the fence waiting for me to come get the plate, that’s when all the BS happened," explained Smith.

Police said when they arrived, they found a child with a gunshot wound. Aaliyah was taken to Children's Hospital according to her family.

“She was shot right above her knee, it went in the front, came out the side, didn’t hit any major bones any major arteries," explained Smith who said his daughter was released hours later.

As she sits at home recovering, Smith can't help but think about what happened to his daughter.

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

“I’m 52 years old, and I ain’t never been shot, and my two-year-old child get shot, you know what I mean? That ain't something that’s supposed to happen to a damn two-year-old," expressed Smith. "At first I was real real mad, and angry, I wanted to do something to somebody, but that’s not the way to do things, I’m OK now though, because I know that my baby is OK”

Police have not made any arrests as the investigation continues.