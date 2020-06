One person is dead after a Mustang rolled off a bridge near downtown Dallas and into an embankment on Thursday night.

According to Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies, the Mustang went off the freeway at around 7 p.m. near I-35 and Riverfront.

Deputies said the driver was taken by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

Crews were still cleaning up the scene just before midnight.